Branded Legacy, Inc. Reduces Authorized Shares By 300 Million

Orlando, FL, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of cannabinoid-infused products from CBD topicals and tinctures to edibles is pleased to announce the approval to reduce its authorized shares by Three Hundred Million (300,000,000).

Branded Legacy, Inc. received majority shareholder consent and board approval for the reduction in its authorized shares. The reduction will bring the Authorized Common Shares down to Six Hundred Million (600,000,000).

The Company has been working to improve its share structure as well as increase its shareholder value through many transactions such as reducing its debt as well as reducing the amount of issued and outstanding. The Company has lowered its liabilities by four hundred and thirty-six thousand one hundred and nineteen dollars ($436,119) in 2022 and reduced its issued and outstanding common shares by Two Hundred and Two Million (202,000,000) in the month of August.

Brandon Spikes, chairman of Branded Legacy, Inc., stated, “I couldn’t be more pleased with the progress that we have made. Our shareholders are very important to us, and we are diligently working to ensure the success of this Company.”

About Spikes CBDX: Spikes CBDX is a line of CBD products designed to assist athletes perform better, recover faster, and avoid injuries. The Company believes that post workout recovery, with Spikes CBDX products, can lower inflammation, aid in making your body stronger, and help recover from injuries naturally. The CBD line also targets individuals who are looking for pain relief, better sleep, faster recovery and lowering inflammation. Spikes CBDX provides tinctures, lotions, moisturizer, and cryo-gel roll-ons. To view all the Spikes CBDX products please visit: spikescbdx.com.



About Elev8 Hemp: Elev8 Hemp’s mission is simple: craft the highest-quality, organic hemp products for consumers in search of a healthier, happier lifestyle. Everyone needs to get the proper amount of healthy proteins to keep them feeling better and more energetic. We source only the best organic hemp protein powders—naturally full of powerhouse amino acids and Omegas-3, 6, and 9—so we can infuse your daily coffee and tea with an abundance of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber. www.elev8hemp.com



About Versatile Industries: Versatile Industries, LLC is an acquisition company used to incubate companies to eventually spin off into their own public vehicles. Currently owns patent for a sports training assembly called The Quickness. Company also owns Astound NMN. By supplementing NMN helps maintain NAD+ levels, ultimately slowing the effects of aging. www.astoundnmn.com



