Enteral Medical Nutrition Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Indication, Nutrition Type, Form, Product, Distribution Channel, and Age Group [Child and Adults ]

Enteral nutrition (EN) is provided to patients whose energy and nutritional needs cannot be met by a regular food intake.The advantages of enteral intake over parenteral nutrition are well recognized.



For most pediatric patients who are dependent on enteral nutrition, an age-adapted standard polymeric formula enriched with fibers is an appropriate choice.

Crohn’s disease, gastrointestinal disease due to trauma, bowel obstruction (BO), microscopic colitis, short bowel syndrome, and ulcerative colitis are a few gastrointestinal diseases.According to the article in Heathline, in 2021, around 40% of people across the world were affected by functional gastrointestinal disorder.



According to Medscape, in developed countries, the most common cause of small-bowel obstruction (SBO) is intra-abdominal adhesions, accounting for ~65 to 75% of cases, followed by hernias.In contrast, in developing countries, SBO is primarily caused by hernias (30–40%), adhesions (about 30%), and tuberculosis (about 10%).



According to the article published by World Journal of Emergency Surgery, bowel obstruction is an important cause of morbidity and mortality accounting for nearly 30,000 deaths and more than US$3 billion per year in direct medical costs. Bowel obstruction is responsible for ~15% of hospital admissions for acute abdominal pain in the US, and ~?20% of cases need acute surgical care.

Crohn’s disease is a complex, long-lasting (chronic) disorder that primarily affects the digestive system.It is most common disease in North America and Western Europe and has a prevalence of 100 to 300 per 100,000 in these regions.



According to Medline Plus, more than half a million in North American and Western European people are currently suffering from Crohn’s disease.Patients affected by gastrointestinal disease are at an increased risk of nutritional deterioration due to fasting for the diagnostic tests, therapeutic dietary restriction, and appetite loss due to anorexia or altered nutritional requirement developed by the disease itself.



Enteral medical nutrition is preferred for the gastrointestinal disease patients as these patients cannot consume food orally. Therefore, the growing prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases across the world drives the growth of the enteral medical nutrition market.

Based on indication, the enteral medical nutrition market is segmented on the basis of respiratory disorders, cancer, post COVID-19, gastrointestinal disorders, liver failure, and others.The market for the respiratory disorders segment is further segmented into chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, respiratory failure, cystic fibrosis, and others.



In 2021, the respiratory disorders segment held the largest share of the market.The increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases drives the market growth for the segment.



As per the National Hospital Ambulatory Medical Care Survey: 2018, there were 873,000 number of visits to emergency departments due to COPD in the US.The market for the cancer segment is subsegmented into cancer cachexia, cachexia withh COPD, and others.



The cancer segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during 2022–2028. The enteral medical nutrition market for the gastrointestinal disorders segment is further segmented into bowel obstruction, Crohn’s disease, short bowel syndrome, and others.

Based on nutrition type, the enteral medical nutrition market is bifurcated into supplemental and sole-source.The supplemental segment held a larger share of the market in 2021.



However, the sole-source segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on form, the enteral medical nutrition market is segmented into powder, liquid, and semi-solid. The semi-solid segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on product, the enteral medical nutrition market is segmented into standard protein diet, high protein diet, fruit juice based oral nutrition, and others.The standard protein diet segment held the largest share of the market in 2021.



However, the fruit juice based oral nutritional supplement segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the enteral medical nutrition market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail stores, and other pharmacies.The hospital pharmacies segment held the largest share of the market in 2021.



However, the retail stores segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on age, the enteral medical nutrition market is bifurcated into child (till 18 years) and adult (18+years).The adult (18+ years) segment held a larger share of the market in 2021.



However, the child (till 18 years) segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



The World Health Organization (WHO), American Society of Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition, American Society of Clinical Oncology, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are a few key primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the enteral medical nutrition market.

