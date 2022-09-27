Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
Result of AGM
27 September 2022
At the Annual General Meeting of Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc, held at 3:30 p.m. on 27 September 2022, all resolutions were passed.
Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting received as at 3:30 p.m. on 23 September 2022, 48 hours before the time of the meeting (excluding weekends), at the City Partnership are set out below:
|Res
|For
|Discretion
|Total For
|% of Votes Cast
|Against
|% of Votes Cast
|Withheld
|1
|1,852,312,278
|69,359,358
|1,921,671,636
|99.9%
|1,635,342
|0.1%
|-
|2
|1,613,798,756
|77,303,118
|1,691,101,874
|90.9%
|169,445,812
|9.1%
|62,759,292
|3
|1,826,587,000
|94,120,478
|1,920,707,478
|100.0%
|-
|0.0%
|2,599,500
|4
|1,730,249,734
|69,359,358
|1,799,609,092
|96.5%
|65,070,962
|3.5%
|58,626,924
|5
|1,556,881,383
|69,359,358
|1,626,240,741
|90.5%
|169,777,031
|9.5%
|127,289,206
|6
|1,662,229,074
|69,359,358
|1,731,588,432
|97.7%
|40,205,000
|2.3%
|151,513,546
|7
|1,656,571,272
|69,359,358
|1,725,930,630
|97.4%
|45,862,802
|2.6%
|151,513,546
|8
|1,607,283,888
|103,098,958
|1,710,382,846
|96.5%
|61,410,586
|3.5%
|151,513,546
|9
|1,679,487,564
|135,470,938
|1,814,958,502
|97.2%
|52,476,986
|2.8%
|55,871,490
|10
|1,680,059,352
|127,436,938
|1,807,496,290
|96.7%
|62,104,546
|3.3%
|53,706,142
|11
|1,787,926,280
|127,436,938
|1,915,363,218
|99.6%
|7,943,760
|0.4%
|-
|12
|1,680,477,218
|135,380,698
|1,815,857,916
|96.6%
|63,294,718
|3.4%
|44,154,344
A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.