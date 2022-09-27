Result of AGM

London, UNITED KINGDOM

Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
Result of AGM
27 September 2022

At the Annual General Meeting of Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc, held at 3:30 p.m. on 27 September 2022, all resolutions were passed.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting received as at 3:30 p.m. on 23 September 2022, 48 hours before the time of the meeting (excluding weekends), at the City Partnership are set out below:

ResForDiscretionTotal For% of Votes Cast Against% of Votes Cast Withheld
11,852,312,27869,359,358 1,921,671,636 99.9%  1,635,342 0.1% -
21,613,798,75677,303,118 1,691,101,874 90.9%  169,445,812 9.1% 62,759,292
31,826,587,00094,120,478 1,920,707,478 100.0%  - 0.0% 2,599,500
41,730,249,73469,359,358 1,799,609,092 96.5%  65,070,962 3.5% 58,626,924
51,556,881,38369,359,358 1,626,240,741 90.5%  169,777,031 9.5% 127,289,206
61,662,229,07469,359,358 1,731,588,432 97.7%  40,205,000 2.3% 151,513,546
71,656,571,27269,359,358 1,725,930,630 97.4%  45,862,802 2.6% 151,513,546
81,607,283,888103,098,958 1,710,382,846 96.5%  61,410,586 3.5% 151,513,546
91,679,487,564135,470,938 1,814,958,502 97.2%  52,476,986 2.8% 55,871,490
101,680,059,352127,436,938 1,807,496,290 96.7%  62,104,546 3.3% 53,706,142
111,787,926,280127,436,938 1,915,363,218 99.6%  7,943,760 0.4% -
121,680,477,218135,380,698 1,815,857,916 96.6%  63,294,718 3.4% 44,154,344

A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.