Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc

LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95

Result of AGM

27 September 2022

At the Annual General Meeting of Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc, held at 3:30 p.m. on 27 September 2022, all resolutions were passed.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting received as at 3:30 p.m. on 23 September 2022, 48 hours before the time of the meeting (excluding weekends), at the City Partnership are set out below:

Res For Discretion Total For % of Votes Cast Against % of Votes Cast Withheld 1 1,852,312,278 69,359,358 1,921,671,636 99.9% 1,635,342 0.1% - 2 1,613,798,756 77,303,118 1,691,101,874 90.9% 169,445,812 9.1% 62,759,292 3 1,826,587,000 94,120,478 1,920,707,478 100.0% - 0.0% 2,599,500 4 1,730,249,734 69,359,358 1,799,609,092 96.5% 65,070,962 3.5% 58,626,924 5 1,556,881,383 69,359,358 1,626,240,741 90.5% 169,777,031 9.5% 127,289,206 6 1,662,229,074 69,359,358 1,731,588,432 97.7% 40,205,000 2.3% 151,513,546 7 1,656,571,272 69,359,358 1,725,930,630 97.4% 45,862,802 2.6% 151,513,546 8 1,607,283,888 103,098,958 1,710,382,846 96.5% 61,410,586 3.5% 151,513,546 9 1,679,487,564 135,470,938 1,814,958,502 97.2% 52,476,986 2.8% 55,871,490 10 1,680,059,352 127,436,938 1,807,496,290 96.7% 62,104,546 3.3% 53,706,142 11 1,787,926,280 127,436,938 1,915,363,218 99.6% 7,943,760 0.4% - 12 1,680,477,218 135,380,698 1,815,857,916 96.6% 63,294,718 3.4% 44,154,344

A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.