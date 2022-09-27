The Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association Launches PRBTA Relief Fund

San Juan, PR, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to Hurricane Fiona’s passing over Puerto Rico last week leaving over 34 inches of rain, causing floods and an island wide power outage the Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association (PRBTA) has launched the “PRBTA Relief Fund”. The PRBTA Relief Fund will be an emergency response program activated to purchase nonperishable food, water, and other essential items for Puerto Rico’s most vulnerable populations. One hundred percent of the donations received by the PRBTA Relief Fund will go directly toward helping families in need.

The PRBTA Relief Fund has partnered with Hype House, Roberto Pérez, also known as Roberto Thunder, and his volunteer team of more than 110 volunteers to coordinate and distribute supplies with local communities hit the hardest. Since Wednesday, the PRBTA Relief Fund has purchased $88,000 worth of supplies to buy pallets of water, toilet paper, and canned food that have reached over 1,800 families in Ponce, Salinas, Añasco, Toa Baja, Cayey and Comerio.

“We are excited to partner with the PRBTA Relief Fund, as it has enabled us to cut through fundraising red tape and allowed us to focus on our mission of getting supplies to communities that have been hit the hardest,” said Roberto Pérez.

The PRBTA Relief Fund has secured a warehouse in Carolina, on loan for this social responsibility effort, and will be accepting non-perishable donations such as water, diapers, baby wipes, canned food, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, and bars of soap. The warehouse will serve as a staging area and meeting place for Roberto’s volunteers. Every day, the volunteers will deploy to a specific municipality impacting numerous communities to hand out supplies to families.

“PRBTA launched this mission to provide structure, efficiency, and transparency to the supply intake and distribution but to support a totally locally run effort.” said Keiko Yoshino, Co-Founder and Executive Director for the Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association. “

For corporate donations or in-kind business donations please contact donate@prblockchain.org.

“I am personally grateful for all the volunteers that have reached out to participate and to the Hype House team who have been helping us get our message out there, it has been truly inspiring to see the entire island answer the call to action,” stated Pérez.

About the Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association

The Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association exists to connect blockchain entrepreneurs to communities and peers contributing to make positive changes in Puerto Rico, while representing members’ interests on and off the island. For more information, visit www.prblockchain.org.

If you would like to volunteer, please contact volunteers@prblockchain.org. If you would like to donate, please contact donate@prblockchain.org .

About the Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association Relief Fund

About PRBTA Relief Fund: 100% of Fiona Relief donations will go to buying supplies and renting trucks. PRBTA has partnered with local influencer Robert Perez and his friends with ties to community leaders in the island’s hardest hit areas. It is a 100% volunteer effort who is coordinating with local community leaders in the hardest hit communities.