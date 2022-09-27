New York, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Directed Energy Weapons Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Technology, Range, Application, and Platform" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06321031/?utm_source=GNW

For instance, Missile Defense Agency’s (MDA) directed energy demonstrator development program targets technical risk reduction and maturation for high-powered strategic lasers, beam control, lethality, and associated technologies.



In FY2021, the MDA’s directed energy demonstrator development program received US$ 42 million in funding from the department of defense.Future DEW systems are most certainly to be developed more powerful than current systems using realistic klystron amplifier technology, as reported by the Chinese researchers.



For instance, in Shanghai, researchers are developing a DEW system to enable a firing range of 100-petawatt laser shots by 2023. These parameters are catalyzing the growth of directed energy weapons market.



Europe is expected to account for second largest directed energy weapons market share in 2022 and is also expected to grow at a healthy rate in the forecast period.Directed energy weapons capabilities are now being developed and implemented by several European organizations.



The increasing threat of rockets, missiles, unmanned air vehicles, etc., is accelerating the development and deployment of directed energy weapons in Europe. Currently, the majority of the countries in Europe are working on the integration of counter-UAV laser systems into their armed forces, which can be later scaled into complete air defense systems. Therefore, the conflict between various countries across the region, which would lead to geopolitical war, is expected to boost the directed energy weapons market growth in the coming years. Further, European arms manufacturer MBDA is developing a laser weapon system called ‘Dragonfire’ that could be deployed on the warships owned by UK’s Royal Navy. This new laser-directed energy weapon system can shoot several thousand-kilowatt powered lasers and defend against drones and other airborne enemy units. In September 2021, the British government made a military contract worth US$ 100 million to companies such as Raytheon and Thales for the development of directed energy weapon systems. Thus, the development of the new Dragonfire weapon system will create an opportunity for a directed energy weapons market in the region. Further, Germany’s Federal for Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology, and In-Service Support (BAAINBw) awarded a contract to MBDA Deutschland GmbH and Rheinmetall Waffe Munition GmbH. This is the contract to fabricate, integrate and support the testing of a laser weapon demonstrator in the maritime environment. The laser weapon demonstrator was fabricated, tested, and integrated at the end of 2021. The trials onboard the German Navy frigate F-124 Sachsen is expected to occur in 2022.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Directed Energy Weapons Market



The COVID-19 pandemic adversely affected several Asia Pacific countries, including China, South Korea, and India.China, India, South Korea, Japan, and many countries in the region are increasingly moving toward the advancement of the military and defense.



The COVID-19 outbreak crisis had a minimal impact on the Asia Pacific directed energy weapons market than other regional markets, as the defense contractors in the countries continued to operate.However, the year-on-year development growth rate of products and technologies declined due to the workforce shortage.



China is the largest military spending country in the region, and it experienced the adverse effects of the pandemic during Q1 of 2020, which led the government to shut down the country, thereby disrupting the entire supply chain.Thus, Chinese defense electronics and defense equipment manufacturers reported annual sales losses.



Also, China is the largest DEW systems (including LaWS) developer and manufacturer in Asia Pacific. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has reflected limited developments in the directed energy weapons industry across the region.



In North America, the US is the most developed country.As the country is an early adopter of technologies, the adoption of directed energy weapons is high.



More advancement in directed energy weapons is witnessed in the US compared to other countries in the market. An increasing number of collaborations and partnerships of the US government with leading companies such as Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Boeing, etc., is accelerating the directed energy weapons market growth. Acceptance of advanced weapon systems by the US government encourages laser weapon systems manufacturers to provide more innovative laser solutions. North America is estimated to account for largest directed energy weapons market share during the forecast period due to the strong presence of directed energy weapons players and significantly higher military spending year on year. These parameters are expected to continuously boost the directed energy weapons market growth during the forecast period.



Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, L3Harris Technologies, Elbit Systems, Raytheon Technologies Inc, BAE Systems Plc, Moog Inc, Honeywell Aerospace Inc, Boeing, and Rheinmetall AG are a few of the major players operating in the directed energy weapons market. Several other directed energy market players such as MBDA, Kratos Defense, Aselsan, Leonardo SpA, Cilas (Ariane Group), General Atomics, Vision4CE, IPG Photonics, Epirus, EDGE Group, etc. have also been analyzed during the study to get a better and holistic view of the directed energy weapons market. Organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by these companies to expand their product portfolio and global presence are expected to contribute to the directed energy weapons market growth.



The overall directed energy weapons market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the directed energy weapons market size.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast of the market growth with respect to all market segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic.



Participants of this process include VPs, business development managers, intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the global directed energy weapons market.

