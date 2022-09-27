New York, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dental Mirrors Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type, Material, Type, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06321029/?utm_source=GNW



The incidence of dental and oral conditions, including tooth canal infection, dry mouth, tooth loss, cavities, and dental trauma, is rising worldwide. According to the WHO’s Global Burden of Disease 2019 study, around 3.5 billion people worldwide suffer from oral diseases, especially tooth caries. The increasing prevalence rate of dental problems, such as crooked teeth, spaces between teeth, overbites, and teeth overcrowding, has increased the need for dental procedures to treat such, which, in turn, drives the growth of the dental mirrors market. For instance, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 47.2% of the adults in the age group above 30 years have some periodontal disease in the US, and it increases with age, with around 70.1% of adults over the age of 65 years have periodontal disease in 2020.

Furthermore, the population in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) has a comparatively higher prevalence of oral diseases, and it continues to increase with growing urbanization and lifestyle changes. According to a study by the University of Gondar, Ethiopia, the prevalence rate of oral diseases, especially in sub-Saharan Africa, was 40.98%, for Ethiopia, 52.4%; Sudan and Kenya have a prevalence rate of 50.3%, and Tanzania has a prevalence rate of 40.2% in 2020. This high prevalence is primarily caused due to inadequate exposure to fluoride in oral hygiene products or within water supply, availability of food with high sugar content, and poor access to oral health services in the community. The growing food and beverages with high sugar content and tobacco and alcohol consumption are contributing to oral health conditions and other non-communicable diseases.



Product Type Insights

Based on the product type, the dental mirrors market is segmented into one-sided mirrors, double-sided mirrors, LED dental mirrors, and smart dental mirrors.The one-sided mirrors segment is likely to hold the largest market share in 2022.



However, the smart dental mirror segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The one-sided mirrors give a brighter and magnified image of the original object without inverting the image; thus, dentists can see a larger image of what is inside, making the doctor’s work much easier in viewing inner teeth and the mouth, thereby increasing adoption by dentists is driving the one-sided mirrors growth of the segment.



Material Insights

Based on material, the dental mirrors market is bifurcated into metal dental mirrors and plastic dental mirrors.The metal dental mirrors segment is likely to hold a larger market share in 2022.



Furthermore, the same segment is expected to record a faster CAGR from 2022 to 2028. Both aluminum and silver coating can offer unique benefits that improve the functionality of optical mirrors.

Furthermore, silver coatings benefit primary, secondary, and tertiary mirrors because of their high reflectance and lasting durability, which increases the adoption of metal dental mirrors and are major driving factors for the growth of the metal dental mirrors segment.



End user Insights

Based on end user, the dental mirrors market is segmented into dental clinics, hospitals, and others. by the end of 2022, the dental clinics segment is likely to hold the largest share in the market. Furthermore, the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2028. The growth of the dental clinics segment is attributed to factors such as the increasing number of dental clinics globally, the surge in prevalence of dental disorders, and the increasing disposable income of people. The dental clinic provides all kinds of dental treatment facilities such as periodontics, orthodontics, dental mirrors, teeth whitening, preventive dentistry, and others.

The National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI); Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC); World Health Organization (WHO); US Bureau of Economic Analysis, Australian Dental Association, Gerodontology Association, European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, Oral Health Foundation, are among the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the dental mirrors market.

