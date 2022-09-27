Werner Enterprises Releases CSR Update Report

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (Nasdaq: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, proudly announces the publication of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Update Report as part of its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts.



“Although ESG has always impacted the way we do business, our inaugural CSR report released last year helped us to further integrate ESG with our overall business strategy, thus creating a holistic alignment,” said Werner’s Chairman, President and CEO Derek Leathers. “This CSR Update Report is not only a benchmark of the progress we’ve achieved, but also an illustration of the promises and goals we have for the future.”

The CSR Update Report continues the introduction of the “Werner Drive” initiative (Durable, Results, Innovation, Values, ESG), which incorporates sustainability, capital allocation, an outcome-oriented approach to operations, a drive to innovate and a culture that supports and values team members.

Highlights of Werner’s CSR Update Report:

Established management oversight through the creation of the WernerBlue Task Force to drive ESG strategies and priorities

Added a Volunteer Time Off (VTO) program to the list of employee benefits

Continued investment in and testing of alternative fuels and technology including electric vehicles, hydrogen, hybrid, CNG, idle management/APUs

Added new board members, increasing the diversity of our board to 56 percent

New Forward-Looking Goals Established in this Update:

Environmental

By the end of 2024, build a waste and energy scorecard measuring progress around waste reduction and electricity use



Social

By the end of 2023, launch a formalized supplier diversity program

By the end of 2023, roll out anti-trafficking training to all Werner office associates

By the end of 2023, launch a next-generation employee engagement survey with updated metrics focused on ESG and DEI initiatives, while incorporating feedback in future HR-related strategic planning

By the end of 2024, as part of our larger DEI strategy, launch a specific driver communication plan to increase awareness of company-wide DEI efforts

Governance

By the end of 2023, name a Lead Independent Director on our Board of Directors



“I am extremely proud of our drivers and associates who have gone above and beyond to get us to this point, and I look forward to continuing to strengthen our ESG efforts,” concluded Leathers.

Link to 2022 CSR Update Report

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN) delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2021 revenues of $2.7 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, more than 14,000 talented associates and our innovative Werner EDGE technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile. As an industry leader, Werner is deeply committed to promoting sustainability and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.

Source: Werner Enterprises, Inc.