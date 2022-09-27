YAAMAVA’ RESORT & CASINO INSTALLS WORLD PREMIERE OF LIGHT & WONDER’S JEWEL OF THE DRAGON SLOT FRANCHISE

Highland, CA, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel and Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNW) (“Light & Wonder,” “L&W”) announced today the world premiere of a brand-new slot franchise, JEWEL OF THE DRAGON™. This exciting new theme will feature hold-and-respin, “what you see is what you get” mechanics, and the titles RED PHOENIX™ and VALLEY OF THE TIGER™ are now live at Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel. The third title, A THOUSAND WARRIORS™ will debut later this year.

“We aim to offer a best-in-class gaming experience by continuously adding the newest slot machines to our 7,000-plus slot floor,” Kenji Hall, Yaamava’ Resort & Casino Chief Operating Office of Gaming said. “Our players will be thrilled that they can be the first to experience this exciting new slot franchise.”

All three titles use gems as their indicator of a player’s progress towards their hold-and-respin goal, while also acting as triggers for smaller bonuses themselves. When six gem triggers happen, the hold-and-respin feature begins. Players begin with three free spins trying to collect additional gems. Each new gem resets the free spin counter to three again. If a player gets 15 gems, filling up every slot, the grand jackpot is theirs.

To celebrate the installation of the new slot, Yaamava’ Resort & Casino partnered with content creator Brian Christopher to showcase the world premiere. Christopher, the host of Brian Christopher Slots on YOUTUBE and FACEBOOK, has over 1.3 million followers online, attracting almost 6 Million unique viewers every month. He will play the game as part of his live streams from Yaamava’ on Thursday, September 22 at 5pm on YouTube, and 6pm on Facebook.

“It’s always super exciting for our fans to see us showcase brand-new games to them live!” Christopher said. “Getting that immediate feedback from them on the games really makes it an immersive experience!”

The multi-denomination slot is located on the second floor of Yaamava’ Resort & Casino near Serrano Vista Café.

