Education, Technology Chief Marketer Missy Walker is the Latest Fractional Chief Marketing Officer at Chief Outsiders

WASHINGTON, D.C., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer marketing leader Missy Walker has joined the team at Chief Outsiders, which consists of experienced, fractional Chief Marketing Officers who engage on a consultative basis with mid-market businesses.

Walker joins a rapidly growing team of more than 120 CMOs who are available for client engagements with the companies that comprise Chief Outsiders’ client base.

Walker is noted for developing brand positioning and architecture, product positioning and integrated marketing strategies that build brand loyalty, customer engagement and drive growth. Recently, as an executive marketing leader for Walden University, Walker’s work to develop new brand positioning delivered a 187 percent increase in familiarity, a 127 percent increase in favorability, along with new student growth during the COVID-19 market downturn.

In an earlier role as VP of Brand Strategy and Communications at Strategic Education, Walker helped to deliver four years of student growth. Her methods spurred a 65 percent increase in brand familiarity and likelihood to recommend, and 100 percent increase in brand buzz and consideration -- the highest increases in the category during the period measured.

“With a track record spanning 30 years, Missy consistently succeeds in combining strong consumer insights, innovative problem solving, and creative solutions that informs strategy, drives execution and delivers growth,” said Deborah Fell, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. “Strong in her ability to tap into a brand’s DNA and communicate its purpose and unique market position, Missy achieves business KPIs, while maintaining corporate and brand integrity."

Walker earned her B.S. in Marketing from the University of Tennessee.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders is the leading Fractional CMO firm that helps CEOs accelerate growth through the development and disciplined execution of well-crafted growth plans. The firm has more than 120 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike traditional marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies, including many Fortune 500 firms. Chief Outsiders CMOs have served on the executive team of more than 1,500 client companies, driving growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past nine years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.

Attachment