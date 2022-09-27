The Influence Agency ranks in the top 100 on The Globe and Mail’s “Top Growing Companies in Canada” report

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Influence Agency receives national recognition as it places 85th on The Globe and Mail’s “ Top Growing Companies in Canada ” 2022 Report on Business; a list ranking companies based on three-year revenue growth. The digital marketing agency was one of 430 companies to make the list, and the only social media marketing agency in the Top 100, with an impressive 543 per cent growth between 2018 and 2021.



This growth was seen during one of the more tumultuous periods on record for businesses. Since its conception, The Influence Agency’s mission has been to cultivate “One thriving company that elevates our clients and enriches our people.” This is shown in the company culture, with a 90 per cent retention rate of staff, and an impressive client roster that includes notable businesses like Staples, Rakuten, Jamieson Vitamins, and Napoleon.

“Recognition like this is the fuel that fires everything we do at The Influence Agency,” said Tom Yawney, Partner and VP of Business and Communications. “When it comes to our clients and staff, we always believed in operating with a human-centered approach so everyone can feel valued and inspired to produce great work. This approach has led to our success thus far, and we strongly believe that by staying true to this belief, we will continue to succeed and stand out amongst our peers.”

The full list of 2022 winners is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. For details on The Influence Agency, click here .

“In an uncertain world, the success stories of the companies marked in this year’s Report on Business magazine’s list of Top Growing Companies are a beacon of optimism,” says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. “The Globe and Mail congratulates them on their achievements.”

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 5.9 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.3 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About The Influence Agency

The Influence Agency (2021 and 2022 Summit Creative Award Winner, InfluenceTHIS 2019 Award Winner) is a digital marketing agency based in Toronto, Canada. Since 2017, they’ve established themselves as one of North America’s most sought-after agencies for strategizing and executing some of the biggest digital marketing campaigns. They’ve worked alongside notable brands including Jamieson Vitamins, Staples, Rakuten, Napoleon, and Dole Canada—a roster that continues to grow!