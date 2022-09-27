AVANTE LOGIXX INC. ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF RAJ KAPOOR AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States



Toronto, Ontario, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avante Logixx Inc. (TSXV: XX) (“Avante” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Raj Kapoor as Avante’s Chief Financial Officer.

Raj will be responsible for the finance function at Avante and its subsidiaries, assessing acquisition opportunities, integrating acquired businesses, and analyzing the Company’s financial performance.

Mr. Kapoor brings thirty years of progressive experience as a financial executive in Toronto and Seattle, USA. Most recently, he was Vice President, Finance and Administration at Optimus SBR Inc., a management consulting firm in Toronto. Prior roles include: Vice President, Finance and Operations at Baymount Inc., Chief Financial Officer at BizXchange Inc., and Vice President, Finance and Operations at iJoin Technologies. Mr. Kapoor holds the designation Certified Management Accountant and has earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from University of Toronto.

“We are excited to add Raj to our senior management team and believe his experience adds strength to our team as we continue the momentum towards achieving our objectives,” said Manny Mounouchos, Founder, CEO & Board Chair of Avante.

The Company also announces the grant of options to Mr. Kapoor to acquire a total 250,000 common shares of the Company at a strike price of $0.80 per common share, and subject to a vesting period to be approved by the board of directors in accordance with the Company’s stock option plan.



About Avante Logixx Inc.

Avante Logixx Inc. (TSXV: XX), provides high-end security services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Avante Security Inc., serving residential customers located in Toronto and Muskoka regions of Ontario, Canada. With an experienced team, a focus on customer service excellence and development of innovative solutions, we remain committed to providing our shareholders with exceptional returns. Please visit our website at www.avantelogixx.com.

Avante Logixx Inc.

Emmanuel Mounouchos

CEO and Board Chair

416 923 6984

manny@avantesecurity.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.