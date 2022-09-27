Marcy Resnik Lawyer & KR Law Firm Wins Pro Bono Small Firm Award

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KR Law Firm and partner Marcy Resnik is announcing that they are the 2022 recipient of The Pro Bono Award from The Greater Legal Services Inc. of Greater Miami , Inc. The law firms lawyers have provided pro bono services and fit the small firm category and thus has been named the winner in the small firm award for Pro Bono Partners of Greater Miami.

The award is a sign that their efforts have been noticed. Thousands of poor Americans who could not afford to pay for a lawyer have been able to obtain justice because of lawyers who have upstanding ethics like Kahn & Resnik does.

Legal Services of greater Miami annually honors pro bono partners who leave an indelible mark on the legal profession through service and their outstanding contributions to equal justice. The other honorees with the 2022 Equal Justice Awards being celebrated during Pro Bono Month include Nelson Mullins, Holland & Knight, Albert Maggio of CRGO Law, and Jessica Lin.

100 million Americans Cannot Afford Legal Services

According to a study by the American Bar Association, over 100 million low and middle-income Americans cannot afford legal representation for basic human needs. Unable to afford representation, more Americans are representing themselves in court and they are losing.

Marcy Resnik one of the partners at the KR Law Firm believes that poverty shouldn't be a hindrance to getting justice. Unfortunately, that is the case throughout America. On October 20th at 6:00 PM there will be an awards reception at 4141 NE 2nd Avenue in Miami with a large attorney honor roll.

With great support being garnered for equal justice through pro bono services The Legal Services of Greater Miami, Inc. honors attorneys who give of their time and skills to create a meaningful impact on someone’s life. Now more than ever, there is a huge critical need for pro bono attorneys to help fill the justice gaps that will arise out of the housing crisis.

For KR Law Firm, pro bono work is part of their efforts to give back to society. They believe that they don't exist in a vacuum but in a society beset with problems. Therefore, it is part of their moral responsibility as lawyers to help in solving some of these problems.

The Kahn & Resnik Law Firm has handled high-profile civil and criminal cases. The partners consider of Howard Kahn & Marcy Resnik serving the Greater Miami area. Howard is a Florida litigation attorney based in Fort Lauderdale with over 20 years of experience. He concentrates his practice in the areas of complex commercial litigation, securities litigation and FINRA arbitration, professional disability litigation, real estate litigation, and related appellate work. Marcy Resnik helps with divorce and litigation cases with over 20 years of experience. She practices in the areas of commercial litigation and family law.