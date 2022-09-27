LPL Financial Announces Research Team Appointments

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) today announced that the firm’s Research team has several new appointments. Director of Research Marc Zabicki has assumed the role of chief investment officer, responsible for leading a team of experienced analysts who provide deep insights, market observations and model management to help advisors run a thoughtful and efficient business.



Zabicki spent nearly two years leading LPL Research, laying the foundation for building a synergistic team that has been instrumental in placing key research findings into advisors’ hands so they can better navigate the industry to benefit their clients. As chief investment officer, Zabicki will continue to steer LPL Research into an industry-leading thought partner for advisors.

“These past two years have been very rewarding,” said Zabicki. “I’m thrilled to assume the role of chief investment officer while also paying tribute to my fellow team members who have guided our advisors through the financial investing landscape. Together we work to optimize their ability to respond to ever fluctuating adjustments taking place in the market. We will continue to concentrate on our shared strategic priorities so advisors can make the best decisions for their clients and their businesses.”

Additional appointments on the LPL Research team include:

Quincy Krosby, who now serves as chief global strategist and spokesperson for LPL Research on key areas such as global capital markets with an emphasis on current conditions effecting the macro-economic environment. Previously, she served as chief market strategist at Prudential Financial and global investment strategist at Deutsche Bank asset management. She also held global capital markets positions at Credit Suisse and Barings. Jeff Buchbinder, who now serves as chief equity strategist and spokesperson for LPL Research on key areas such as corporate earnings/financial conditions and equity market strategy. Jeff is a long-tenured LPL Research team member whose previous experience includes roles at Sanford Bernstein and Deutsche Bank.

Other key members of LPL Research include Jeffrey Roach, chief economist; Lawrence Gillum, fixed income strategist; Barry Gilbert, asset allocation strategist; Jason Hoody, head of manager research and Sustainable Investing; George Smith, portfolio strategist; and Thomas Shipp, quantitative equity analyst.

LPL Research regularly delves into topics such as asset allocation, macro market moves, investment strategies, portfolio management and sustainable investing. On a daily basis, LPL Research provides in-depth analysis containing crucial intelligence and forecasts on areas such as economics, inflation, and stocks and bonds. Insightful commentary is delivered in a relatable way so clients can understand how market and economic conditions may affect the performance of their investment portfolios.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve,* supporting nearly 21,000 financial advisors, and approximately 1,100 institution-based investment programs and approximately 500 independent RIA firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

*Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2020 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S. (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine 1996-2022); among third-party providers of brokerage services to banks and credit unions, No. 1 in AUM Growth from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of AUM from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of Revenue from Financial Institutions; No. 1 on Financial Institution Market Share; No. 1 on Share of Advisors. (2021-2022 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report). Fortune 500 as of June 2021.

LPL and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC.

