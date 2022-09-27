4D Molecular Therapeutics Appoints Noriyuki Kasahara, MD, PhD to the Board of Directors and Promotes Fred Kamal, PhD to President and Chief Operating Officer

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FDMT), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company harnessing the power of directed evolution for targeted genetic medicines, announced the appointment of Noriyuki (‘Nori’) Kasahara, MD, PhD to the Board of Directors. In addition, 4DMT announced the promotion of Fred Kamal, PhD to President and Chief Operating Officer, marking an expansion of the breadth and responsibility of Dr. Kamal’s role as a member of the senior leadership team.



“Together with our Executive Chairman, John Milligan, I am thrilled to welcome Nori to our Board as we continue to advance each of our five product candidates in clinical development and enhance our genetic medicine platform,” said David Kirn, MD, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of 4DMT. “Nori’s translational and genetic medicine expertise, which includes the application of genetic medicine technologies across a broad range of therapeutic areas, will support the current and future development of the 4DMT therapeutic vector evolution platform and the development of genetic medicines for sustainable large-market diseases. I am also pleased to announce the promotion of Fred Kamal, PhD, to the role of President and Chief Operating Officer,” added Kirn. “Fred’s vast experience and dedication to 4DMT’s mission will propel our continued success and growth as he takes on this expanded role.”

“I am tremendously excited to join 4DMT, with its immense potential to generate novel targeted genetic medicines through its powerful platform technology,” said Nori Kasahara, MD, PhD. “I look forward to complementing the existing translational medicine expertise of 4DMT’s Board and executive management team as the company generates value, not only through clinical translation and validation of 4DMT’s five current product candidates, but also through continued advancement of its platform.”

Dr. Kasahara is Professor and Alvera L. Kan Endowed Chair of Neurological Surgery and Radiation Oncology at the University of California San Francisco (“UCSF”), and a principal investigator in the UCSF Brain Tumor Center. He has more than 30 years of experience in the fields of gene therapy and genetic engineering, is the author of more than 150 peer-reviewed articles and an inventor on 18 issued patents in these fields. The goals of Dr. Kasahara’s research include optimizing the application of multiple and diverse viral vector delivery systems to achieve maximal therapeutic potential, as well as developing next-generation gene transfer technologies with greater therapeutic efficacy in vivo. Dr. Kasahara serves as a member of the Global Outreach Committee for the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy, is a past president of the International Society for Cell and Gene Therapy of Cancer, and is on the Board of Directors of the Japan Society of Gene and Cell Therapy.

About 4DMT

4DMT is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company harnessing the power of directed evolution for targeted genetic medicines. 4DMT seeks to unlock the full potential of genetic medicines using its platform, Therapeutic Vector Evolution, which combines the power of directed evolution with approximately one billion synthetic capsid sequences to invent targeted and evolved vectors for use in our products. The company is initially focused on five clinical-stage products in three therapeutic areas for both rare and large market diseases: ophthalmology, cardiology (including Fabry disease) and pulmonology. The 4DMT targeted and evolved vectors are invented with the goal of being delivered at relatively low doses through clinically routine, well-tolerated and minimally invasive routes of administration, transducing diseased cells in target tissues efficiently, having reduced immunogenicity and, where relevant, having resistance to pre-existing antibodies. The five 4DMT product candidates in clinical development are: 4D-150 for wet AMD, 4D-310 for Fabry disease, 4D-710 for cystic fibrosis, 4D-125 for XLRP, and 4D-110 for choroideremia.

4D-150, 4D-310, 4D-710, 4D-125, and 4D-110 are in clinical trials and have not yet been approved for marketing by the US FDA or any other regulatory authority. No representation is made as to the safety or effectiveness of 4D-150, 4D-310, 4D-710, 4D-125, and 4D-110 for the therapeutic use for which they are being studied. 4D Molecular Therapeutics™, 4DMT™, Therapeutic Vector Evolution™, and the 4DMT logo are trademarks of 4DMT.

