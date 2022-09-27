FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces Termination of First Trust AlphaDEX™ Emerging Market Dividend ETF (CAD-Hedged), First Trust AlphaDEX™ European Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) and First Trust Tactical Bond Index ETF

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. announced today that it has decided to terminate First Trust AlphaDEX™ Emerging Market Dividend ETF (CAD-Hedged), First Trust AlphaDEX™ European Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) and First Trust Tactical Bond Index ETF (collectively, the “First Trust ETFs”) and will redeem all of the issued and outstanding units (“Units”) of each of the First Trust ETFs in accordance with the terms of the First Trust ETFs’ amended and restated master declaration of trust dated August 26, 2022 on December 9, 2022.



The redemption price payable for the Units will be an amount equal to the net asset value per Unit on the effective date of termination (being December 9, 2022) and will be payable to the holders of units of each of the First Trust ETFs on or about December 9, 2022.

It is anticipated that the Units of the First Trust ETFs will be voluntarily delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange on or about December 6, 2022 at the close.

For further information: Media Contact: Karl Cheong FT Portfolios Canada Co., 40 King Street West, Suite 5102, Email: karlcheong@firsttrust.ca, 1-877-622-5552.

About First Trust

First Trust Canada is the trustee, manager and promoter of the First Trust ETFs. First Trust Canada and its affiliates First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”), portfolio advisor to the fund, an Ontario Securities Commission registered portfolio manager and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment advisor, and First Trust Portfolios L.P., a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately U.S.$187 billion as of June 30, 2022 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts. For more information, visit www.firsttrust.ca.

There may be commissions, management fees and expenses associated with ETF investments. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Please read the prospectus of the First Trust ETFs before investing. Contact FT Portfolios Canada at 1-877-622-5552 or visit www.firsttrust.ca to obtain a copy of the prospectus and ETF Facts for the First Trust ETFs.

Further information about First Trust Canada’s ETFs can be found at www.firsttrust.ca.