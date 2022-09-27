Blockmate Announces Non-Executive Director Resignation

LONDON and AMSTERDAM, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockmate Ventures Inc (TSX.V: MATE) (FSE: 8MH1) (“Blockmate'' or the “Company”) announces that non-executive Anthony Zelen has resigned effective 21st September 2022 to pursue other opportunities with his other listed companies.



The Board would like to thank Mr. Zelen for his many years of service to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

About Blockmate Ventures Inc.

Blockmate Ventures is a Web3 incubator/venture creator focussing on businesses that utilise blockchain technology and decentralization to provide greater utility, accessibility and sustainability around everyday services. Working with prospective Founders, projects in incubation can benefit from the Blockmate ecosystem that offers tech, services, integrations, digital assets, and advisory to accelerate the incubation of projects towards monetization.

The leadership team at Blockmate Ventures have successfully founded successful tech companies from the Dotcom era through to the social media era and view Web3 technology as the vehicle for a democratised future. Learn more about being a Blockmate at: www.blockmate.com .

