Verizon offers relief to customers likely to be hardest hit by Hurricane Ian

Unlimited talk/text/data offered to postpaid and prepaid customers in parts of Florida forecast to be hardest hit during Ian’s landfall



What you need to know:

Verizon consumer (prepaid and postpaid) and small business customers* in parts of Florida who will likely be most affected by Hurricane Ian will receive unlimited calling, texting and data September 28 through October 4, 2022

Some Verizon retail store hours may be subject to change due to local conditions and mandatory evacuation orders. Please check the status and make an appointment at verizonwireless.com/stores before visiting

Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team standing by to provide mission-critical communications support to public safety agencies responding to Hurricane Ian at no cost to public safety agencies

VtoV support for Verizon employees impacted by the storm

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall in the U.S. as a Category 3 storm in Florida tomorrow, Verizon is ready to support customers with their needs in the aftermath.



Unlimited talk/text/data

In anticipation of Hurricane Ian making landfall in Florida, for our consumer and small business customers*, from September 28 through October 4, Verizon is providing unlimited calling, texting and data to those customers who reside in areas that will likely be most impacted by the storm. Accounts with billing addresses in the following Florida counties are included:

Charlotte

DeSoto

Hardee

Hillsborough

Lee

Manatee

Pinellas

Polk

Sarasota



Customers do not have to take any action to take advantage of the offer and can verify eligibility for call/text/data relief by entering their zip code here: https://www.verizon.com/featured/relief/ (site will be updated ASAP).

Retail Store Hours

Because storm damage and power outages may affect our normal store hours in certain areas, we recommend shopping and accessing customer assistance online at www.verizon.com or by using the MyVerizon app. If you’d rather visit a store, you can find the nearest Verizon location and schedule an appointment by visiting: www.verizon.com/stores .

Verizon Frontline Support for First Responders

The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team is standing by to provide mission-critical communications support to public safety agencies responding to Hurricane Ian at no cost to the supported agencies.

The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team provides on-demand, emergency assistance during crisis situations to government agencies, emergency responders, nonprofits and communities on a 24/7 basis. Verizon Frontline Response Team members set up portable cell sites, WiFi hotspots, free charging stations and other Verizon Frontline devices and solutions that enable communications and/or boost network performance.



“Hurricane Ian has already disrupted the lives of millions of Floridians,” said Shawn Alexander, consumer vice president for Verizon. “We hope this offer gives our customers one less thing to worry about so they can focus on staying safe.”

Verizon supports its employees in critical times

The VtoV Employee Relief Fund is a charity that provides aid for Verizon employees displaced from their homes due to natural disasters - such as fire, flood, hurricane, severe weather - or domestic violence. Since its inception in 2013, VtoV has provided over $4.8 Million in grants to more than 4,500 Verizon employees around the world. The grants are used toward food, clothing, shelter and other necessities during life-changing disasters. In addition to the generosity our employees show in support of their fellow V Teamers, Verizon Foundation offers a generous matching gift program with 100% of every donation going directly to help a V Teamer in need, because Verizon pays all administrative fees.

*Verizon small business customers include customers with 50 lines or less.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

