OKX lists $CITY, the Fan Token of the Manchester City Football Club

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the world’s second largest cryptocurrency exchange, today announced that it is now listing $CITY, the official fan token of its partner , Manchester City Football Club.



$CITY tokens are utility tokens created to be used on Chiliz fan engagement and rewards app Socios.com. By holding $CITY tokens on Socios.com, Man City fans can access a rewards and engagement community where they can vote in polls, play games, competitions and access VIP tickets, unique experiences, merchandise and digital rewards, including NFTs. Some of the decision holders have already had a hand in including Wembley Stadium wall designs, photo opportunities and their ‘Moment of the Season’.

The listing comes off the back of OKX letting fans on social media vote for which other fan tokens should be listed on its exchange in preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The three winning tokens were POR, the Portugal National Team Fan Token, ARG, the Argentine Football Association Fan Token, and MENGO, the Flamengo Fan Token.

$CITY tokens can be traded on OKX with USDT.

