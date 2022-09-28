Irish Continental Group plc announces that it has made purchases of its own shares on the market as follows:



Date of Transaction: 27th September 2022.

Number of Shares: 400,000 (four hundred thousand) ICG Units, representing 0.23% of the issued share capital prior to purchase.

Price: All purchased at €4.15 per ICG Unit.

These shares will be cancelled.

END.

Dublin

28th September 2022