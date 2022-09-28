Transaction in Own Shares

| Source: Irish Continental Group Plc Irish Continental Group Plc

Dublin, IRELAND

Irish Continental Group plc announces that it has made purchases of its own shares on the market as follows:

Date of Transaction: 27th September 2022.

Number of Shares: 400,000 (four hundred thousand) ICG Units, representing 0.23% of the issued share capital prior to purchase.

Price: All purchased at €4.15 per ICG Unit.

These shares will be cancelled.

END.

Dublin
28th September 2022

Enquiries:
Eamonn Rothwell, CEO         Tel +353 1 607 5628               Email: info@icg.ie
David Ledwidge, CFO           Tel +353 1 607 5628               Email: info@icg.ie
Q4 Public Relations                Tel +353 1 475 1444               Email: press@q4pr.ie