Karolinska Development’s portfolio company Umecrine Cognition presents positive results from a preclinical study of golexanolone

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – September 28, 2022. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) today announces that its portfolio company Umecrine Cognition has presented new preclinical results that provide further support for the company's most advanced drug candidate golexanolone in the treatment of the rare autoimmune disease primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). Study data show that golexanolone has a significant positive effect on extreme fatigue in a validated test model. Umecrine Cognition plans to initiate a phase 2 clinical trial of golexanolone in patients suffering from PBC in the near future.





Umecrine Cognition is developing the drug candidate golexanolone for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and other indications. The disease is characterized by cholestasis caused by an autoimmune breakdown of the bile ducts in the liver. Up to 80% of PBC patients suffer from chronic fatigue and cognitive impairment. In the current study, fatigue was measured in a well-established disease model of PBC. The study results show that treatment with golexanolone for 7 days significantly reduced fatigue in the test group compared to the control group (p<0.05). Further analysis shows that the treatment also improved other CNS symptoms, such as locomotor performance, motor coordination and short-term memory. Overall, the results suggest that fatigue and other disease-related symptoms can be alleviated by modulating GABA A brain signaling with golexanolone.



”We are pleased with Umecrine Cognition's new preclinical results that further support the potential of golexanolone to alleviate severe chronic symptoms in patients suffering from primary biliary cholangitis. We look forward to following the further clinical development, where the next important step is the initiation of a phase 2 study,” says Viktor Drvota, CEO of Karolinska Development.

Karolinska Development's ownership in Umecrine Cognition amounts to 73%.

