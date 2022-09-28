Flash News: OKX becomes first CEX to list TAMA, while OKX DEX is first to support TRON cross-chain swaps

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the world-leading cryptocurrency platform, has listed Tamadoge’s TAMA, while the platform’s DEX has become the first to support cross-chain swaps for TRON.



OKX has listed Tamadoge’s TAMA token for spot trading

OKX is pleased to announce that it has become the first CEX to list Tamadoge’s TAMA token. The token has been listed on both our spot trading and decentralized exchange (DEX) markets.

Trading of TAMA will begin according to the following schedule:

TAMA deposit open at 9:00 am UTC on Sep. 27 TAMA/USDT Spot trading opens at 11:00 am UTC on Sep. 27 TAMA withdrawals open at 10:00 am UTC on Sep. 28 TAMA trading on DEX opens at 15:00 pm UTC on Sep 28

Tamadoge (TAMA) is the gateway token of the Tamaverse - where you'll be able to mint, breed and battle your own Tamadoge pet in the metaverse. Tamadoge will give everyone the ability to mint the doges they want to, and will allow users to breed, train and battle their Tamadoge NFTs to top the leaderboard every single month. Over time the Play-to-Earn opportunities will be expanding to include augmented reality experiences, allowing your NFT to play with its friends in the Tamaverse.

OKX DEX is the first to support TRON cross-chain swaps

OKX is pleased to be the first decentralized exchange (DEX) to support both transactions on TRON chain and cross chain transactions of any tokens with other popular chains such as Ethereum, BNB Chain, the OKC network, and others.

Furthermore, SunSwap, Social Swap, Uswap, JUSTMONEY and other TRON DEXs have been aggregated, thereby allowing users to get the best the on-chain quotations within a single platform.

OKX DEX supports 13+ chains, 100+ DEXs and 100,000+ tokens, providing intelligent comparison of prices to ensure that users get the best quotations in the market.

For more, please check out the OKX Support Center .

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is the second biggest global crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 20 million global customers, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for investors and professional traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, golfer Ian Poulter, olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new financial and engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

Beyond OKX’s exchange, the OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.