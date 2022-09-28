Clinked is Rolling Out Version 2 of the Leading Client Portal Software

CAMBRIDGE, England, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clinked, the world's favorite white-label client portal, today announced the launch of Clinked 2.0.

"When Clinked was launched in 2012, our primary focus was connecting businesses with their clients to make them more productive and engaged, in a branded, secure and easy to use space. Since then, Clinked has emerged as the world's leading SaaS platform used as a Customer Portal or a Virtual Data Room. We're incredibly proud to announce that over the coming months we'll be rolling out the new version of Clinked, which includes innovations that make the portal even faster and easier to use," Tayfun Bilsel, founder and CEO of Clinked, shared.

Below are some of the highlights of what Clinked 2.0 has to offer. To find out more, please get in touch.

Branding and user experience

The user interface has been redesigned in line with customers' feedback to make Clinked even more intuitive. Clinked users have also indicated that one of the most important aspects of Clinked is the ability to brand the platform as their own. Therefore, in version 2, enhanced white labelling features have been added to give businesses more control about how their brand and company is seen.

Speed improvements

In Version 2, users will notice the increased loading speed of the pages, which is now 250% faster. Faster rendering will not only help businesses and their clients view documents and features faster, but will also allow for a seamless transition between pages, improving efficiency and usability of the platform.

Security

Securely logging into Clinked is even easier in Version 2. All members now have the option to login with Google, LinkedIn and Apple ID. In addition to the SMS and App Authenticators, email based Authentication has been introduced - providing further flexibility with two-factor authentication.

Universal search

With version 2 a newly designed and vastly improved universal search has been added to all the packages. Now, running a universal full text search will give access to all user content across multiple file types and locations. Additionally, by setting search filters and content types it is possible to further refine search for even more precise results.

About Clinked.com

Clinked has been the world's leading client portal platform for over 10 years. It is headquartered in Cambridge, UK and boasts over 3,000 clients in 22 countries. Businesses are using the Clinked platform as a Client Portal, Custom Portal or a Virtual Data Room.

