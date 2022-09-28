$10.8 Billion Worldwide Radiation Oncology Industry to 2027 - Featuring Accuray, Canon, Elekta and Hitachi Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Radiation Oncology Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global radiation oncology market reached a value of US$ 6.97 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 10.88 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.7% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Radiation oncology, also known as radiotherapy, is a cancer treatment that relies on high doses of radiation to kill cancer cells and shrink tumors. It is considered a localized treatment as it affects only the part of the body being treated and damages cancer cells without harming healthy cells. It can be delivered via machines called linear accelerators or through radioactive sources placed inside the patient on a temporary or permanent basis.



Radiation Oncology Market Trends:

The increasing risk of developing cancer on account of tobacco and alcohol consumption, unhealthy diet and physical inactivity among individuals represents one of the key factors bolstering the growth of the market. Besides this, there is a rise in the adoption of radio oncology, which includes external beam radiation therapy, to treat breast, colorectal, esophageal, head, neck, lung, and prostate cancer.

It also comprises radioactive iodine therapy (I-131), which can cure a few thyroid cancers, and targeted radionuclide therapy that helps treat advanced prostate cancer or gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). Moreover, palliative radiation aids in relieving difficulties like pain, trouble swallowing or breathing, or bowel blockages caused by advanced cancer. This, coupled with the rapid expansion of cancer research centers around the world, is positively influencing the market.

Furthermore, key players are focusing on motion tracking, real-time imaging and advancements from 2D to 3D conformal radiotherapy. They are also integrating artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the accuracy, precision, efficiency, and overall effectiveness of radiation oncology. This, in confluence with the increasing investments in research and development (R&D) activities by governments of numerous countries, is projected to fuel the growth of the market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Accuray Incorporated, Becton Dickinson and Company, Canon Inc., Elekta, Hitachi Ltd., Icad Inc., Ion Beam Applications, Isoray Inc., Mevion Medical Systems Inc., Nordion (Canada) Inc. (Sotera Health), P-Cure Ltd., Varian Medical Systems Inc. (Siemens Healthineers AG) and ViewRay.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global radiation oncology market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global radiation oncology market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global radiation oncology market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Radiation Oncology Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 External Beam Radiation Therapy

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Key Segments

6.1.2.1 Linear Accelerators

6.1.2.2 Compact Advanced Radiotherapy Systems

6.1.2.3 Proton Therapy

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Internal Beam Radiation Therapy

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Key Segments

6.2.2.1 Brachytherapy

6.2.2.2 Systemic Beam Radiation Therapy

6.2.2.3 Others

6.2.3 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 Image-Guided Radiotherapy (IGRT)

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Intensity Modulated Radiotherapy (IMRT)

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Stereotactic Technology

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Proton Beam Therapy

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 3D Conformal Radiotherapy (3D CRT)

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy (VMAT)

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast

7.7 Brachytherapy

7.7.1 Market Trends

7.7.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Prostate Cancer

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Breast Cancer

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Lung Cancer

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Head and Neck Cancer

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Colorectal Cancer

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Gynecological Cancer

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast

8.7 Cervical Cancer

8.7.1 Market Trends

8.7.2 Market Forecast

8.8 Penile Cancer

8.8.1 Market Trends

8.8.2 Market Forecast

8.9 Others

8.9.1 Market Trends

8.9.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End User

9.1 Hospitals

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Cancer Research Institutes

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Ambulatory and Radiotherapy Centers

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Accuray Incorporated

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 Becton Dickinson and Company

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 Canon Inc.

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 Elekta

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 Hitachi Ltd.

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Icad Inc.

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 Ion Beam Applications

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 Isoray Inc.

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.9 Mevion Medical Systems Inc.

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10 Nordion (Canada) Inc. (Sotera Health)

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.11 P-Cure Ltd.

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12 Varian Medical Systems Inc. (Siemens Healthineers AG)

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.13 ViewRay

15.3.13.1 Company Overview

15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.13.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lpgnol

Attachment