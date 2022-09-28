$9.2 Billion Worldwide Organic Baby Food Industry to 2027 - Featuring Abbott Nutrition, Danone, Nestle, Hero Group and Kraft Heinz

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organic Baby Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global organic baby food market size reached US$ 4.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 9.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.08% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Since the initial years are fundamental for a baby's healthy growth, its necessary to limit the baby's exposure to any kind of dangerous chemicals. Organic baby food prevents the presence of any kind of pesticides in the baby's system as it is made of fruits and vegetables that are not sprayed with chemical pesticides, and meat from animals that are not given antibiotics or growth hormones. It also does not contain any artificial flavours, preservatives or colours. Owing to this, parents are now shifting from conventional baby food towards organic baby food.



Rising number of malnutrition cases and health concerns for the overall growth of the babies represent the key factors driving the global organic baby food market. Improved economic conditions have resulted in increased expenditure by the parents. Therefore, they are willing to spend on high-quality and expensive products for the wellness of their babies.

Urbanisation and growing working population, especially women, has encouraged convenience-oriented lifestyles, which is increasing the demand for organic baby food globally. However, the high price of organic baby food, as compared to the conventional baby food, is anticipated to impede the market growth in some regions.



This report provides a deep insight into the global organic baby food market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the organic baby food industry in any manner.



