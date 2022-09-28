Transportation Predictive Analytics Market To Surpass USD 27.4 Billion at a CAGR of 21.7% by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Transportation Predictive Analytics Market , By Component, By Transport Type, By End-User - Forecast 2030” to flourish at a healthy CAGR of approximately 21.7% to acquire over USD 27.4 billion by the end of 2030.

Transportation Predictive Analytics Market Overview:

The primary goal of transportation predictive analytics is to ease logistics data predictive analysis and change the performance of businesses. The advancements in the industry profit enterprises in operational efficiency, cost-saving, dynamic pricing, cost efficiency, and the collection and visualization of data.

Transportation Predictive Analytics Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Size by 2030 USD 27.4 Billion CAGR 21.7% Key Vendors Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE,Cubic Corporation, Predikto Inc,T-Systems,International Business Machines Corporation,Space Time Insight, Inc.,Tiger Analytics,Xerox Corporation, Cyient Insights Key Market Opportunities Predictive analysis of logistics data and the capability to change the performance of businesses

software-based storage devices demand is subsequently rising, and with the higher demand for storage devices Key Market Drivers Elevation in the adoption of cloud computing

Market USP Covered

Transportation Predictive Analytics Market Drivers

The global market for transportation predictive analytics has registered an enormous rise in the growth rate in the last few years. The market's growth is primarily credited to the elevation in the adoption of cloud computing across the globe. Furthermore, the subsequent rise in demand for software-based storage devices across the globe is another major parameter boosting the market's growth over the coming years. Moreover, the factors such as higher demand for storage devices, constant developments in the internet of things, increasing data volumes, and new technological advancements are also projected to boost the growth of the transportation predictive analytics market over the assessment timeframe.

Transportation Predictive Analytics Market Restraints

On the other hand, certain aspects may hamper the growth of the transportation predictive analytics market. The factors such as coronavirus epidemic outbreak, high initial cost, and challenges associated with the integration are also anticipated to restrict the market's growth.

COVID-19 Impact

The global COVID-19 pandemic has had a severe impact on the majority of the market sectors across the globe. The global health crisis impacted the economic growth rate severely in recent times. In order to curb the spread of the disease, several regions across the globe imposed partial or complete lockdowns. The major consequences of the pandemic have generated heavy financial losses for the industrial and working sectors. Such destruction in economic growth will need a long time to get back on track and pick up the pace. The major impact on the global economy resulted in the market players facing unexpected challenges in the last few years. During the pandemic, several industrial processes and production units were closed until an unknown period, disrupting the whole global supply chain. On the other hand, the transportation predictive analytics market can still uphold stable growth. Across the globe, the market is moving towards technological developments; it is increasing the transportation predictive analytics market demand.

During the pandemic period, the implementation of cloud computing and software-based storage devices boosted to a larger degree, which in turn caused an increase in the transportation predictive analytics market growth. The countless benefits will boost the capacity of the transportation predictive analytics market over the assessment timeframe.

Transportation Predictive Analytics Market Segment Analysis

Among all the types, the descriptive and predictive type segment is anticipated to lead the global transportation analytics market over the assessment timeframe. The segment's growth is mainly credited to the whole widespread use of smart transportation and smart cities concepts across the globe. The rapid adoption of big data has caused volumes of data generated and developments in digital technology. The segment has accounted for the highest revenue share across the global market in the past few years. Most companies offer an integrated suite of descriptive, prescriptive, and predictive analytics solutions. Transportation companies who are completely involved with boosting their operations and sales departments and do not want to make large investments, however, can profit significantly from descriptive analytics.

Among all the end-users, the roadways segment is anticipated to account for the highest revenue share across the global transportation analytics market over the assessment timeframe. The primary aspect causing an upsurge in the segment's growth is the increasing awareness of road safety in countries with high death rates. Road users profit from a range of transportation systems and data. Several logistics players are deploying efficient asset monitoring and management systems due to the rising number of commercial fleets across the globe, given the growing e-commerce and manufacturing operations. Telematics fleet systems have been installed by companies such as AT&T and GE Capital for consistent fleet monitoring and real-time location status, enabling them to organize trips that lower maintenance costs while improving driver productivity.

Among all the application areas, the traffic management segment is anticipated to lead the global transportation analytics market over the forecasted era. These solutions help deal with traffic congestion and accidents with the help of solutions like video management software with integrated video analytics. In addition, traffic analytics will help lower carbon emissions from automobiles, causing environmentally friendly traffic solutions.

Transportation Predictive Analytics Market Regional Analysis

The global market for predictive transportation analytics is studied across five major regions: Europe, Asia-pacific, South America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa.

As per the analysis reports by MRFR, the North American region is anticipated to account for the largest share across the global transportation predictive analytics market over the forecasted timeframe. The regional market's growth is mainly attributed to the transport operations across the region. Furthermore, the advanced infrastructure across the region is anticipated to boost the regional market's growth over the forecasted era.

The transportation predictive analytics market for the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to register the highest CAGR over the forecasted era. The regional market's growth is mainly attributed to the rapid urbanization across the region. Furthermore, the presence of prominent automotive players and investment in the transportation sector are anticipated to catalyze the regional market's growth over the coming years.

Transportation Predictive Analytics Market Competitive Analysis

The global market for predictive transportation analytics has prominent leaders such as:

Cyient Insights (India)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S)

Xerox Corporation (U.S.)

SAP SE (Germany)

Tiger Analytics (U.S.)

Cubic Corporation (U.S.)

Space Time Insight, Inc. (U.S.)

Predikto Inc. (U.S.)

International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.)

T-Systems (Germany)

