Neurowyzr and Allium Healthcare Announce a first-of-its-kind Partnership for Brain Health for Active Agers

Active Agers in Singapore to access innovative and cost-effective brain health assessments and therapy



SINGAPORE, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neurowyzr, the Singapore Deep Neuroscience and Brain Capital company with a vision to optimize population and corporate brain health and performance using neuroscience-based digital solutions, announces a partnership with Allium Healthcare to jointly develop brain health programs to help Active Agers screen, monitor, prevent and improve brain health.

Allium will be the first Intermediate and Long-Term care (ILTC) provider in Asia-Pacific to provide Active Ageing programs focused on the brain, using Neurowyzr’s Digital Brain Function Screen and future brain health solutions. For a start, Allium will provide Neurowyzr’s Digital Brain Function Screen that enables early detection of cognitive decline to its residents, day care participants, and members of the community. The digital and gamified solution only takes 14-16 mins to complete and can be completed on a phone or browser. Users will receive a report upon completion that Allium healthcare staff will discuss with their patient in-depth.

Neuroscience studies show that from the age of 30, nearly 10% of people already begin to experience a brain health problem called Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI). The proportion increases to 25% among people aged 50, and 40% at 60 years1. As such, the World Health Organisation and leading clinical neuroscientists have recommended brain cognitive screening for all adults as part of routine healthcare screening. Early recognition can prevent and reduce the disability of brain health problems that are associated with cognitive decline, stroke, Long Covid brain damage, Parkinson’s disease and dementia. This has the potential to enable prevention, early recognition and treatment of brain health problems that affect millions of people in the Asia Pacific.

Allium will work with Neurowyzr to design therapy options for those detected to have conditions such as Mild Cognitive Decline. Studies such as the Finnish Geriatric Intervention Study to Prevent Cognitive Impairment and Disability (FINGER) have shown that therapy for those at risk of cognitive decline is useful in rolling back the condition. Therapy can include computerised cognitive training, diet, aerobic exercise, strength training, improved management of vascular and metabolic conditions. Allium plans to introduce such therapy packages to Singapore, and also study its effectiveness.

Neurowyzr will also work with Allium to roll out future digital neuroscience solutions such as Digital Brain Health Diagnostics and Digital Therapy.



Bernie Poh, CEO, Allium Healthcare commented, “Allium Healthcare works with leading and innovative teams to transform our vision for the finest of hospitality and healthcare into a reality. We are constantly innovating to expand our services to the community. With Singapore’s increasing focus on preventative care, we are excited to leverage new technologies to help Singaporeans on their healthy ageing journeys. This partnership with Neurowyzr increases Allium’s capability to focus on brain health.”



Pang Sze Yunn, CEO, Neurowyzr, commented, “Our partnership with Allium enables Neurowyzr to address the problem of the early cognitive decline among the population. Not only will the population be able to access affordable cognitive screening, there will be more opportunities for them to find therapy options to reverse the decline. We are excited to work with an innovative new partner that is committed to finding solutions to a major societal problem.”

