Tattoo Ink Market Growth & Size by 2028 | Shares, Revenue, Future Investment, Cost Analysis | Demand, Trends, Recent Developments, Expansion Plan | Key Players, Types, Applications, Regional Analysis

Tattoo Ink market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarize the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Tattoo Ink market size is estimated to be worth USD 117.2 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 171 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
Tattoo inks consist of pigments combined with a carrier, and are used in tattooing. Tattoo inks are available in a range of colors that can be thinned or mixed together to produce other colors and shades. Most professional tattoo artists purchase inks pre-made (known as pre-dispersed inks), while some tattooers mix their own using a dry pigment and a carrier. Tattoo ink is generally permanent. Tattoo removal is difficult, painful, and the degree of success depends on the materials used. Recently developed inks claim to be comparatively easy to remove. Unsubstantiated claims have been made that some inks fade over time, yielding a "semi-permanent tattoo."
Global Tattoo Ink Market: Segment Analysis
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period
Types: -
- Black & Grey Tattoo Ink
- Color Tattoo Ink
Applications: -
- Age Below 18
- Age 18-25
- Age 26-40
- Age Above 40
Geographic Segmentation: -
- North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)
- The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Major players in the global market include: -
- Intenze Tattoo Ink
- Electric Ink
- Tommy’s Supplies
- Kuro Sumi
- Millennium Colors
- Eternal Tattoo Supply
- SkinCandy Tattoo Ink
- Alla Prima
- Dynamic Tattoo Inks
- Fantasia Tattoo Inks
- Panthera Black Tattoo Ink
- Radiant Colors Tattoo Ink
- Dragonhawk Tattoo
