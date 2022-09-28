Global Spectrometry Market Report to 2031 - Players Include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, Agilent Technologies and Bruker

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spectrometry Market By Type, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global spectrometry market was valued at $11,124.97 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $20,313.5 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031.



Spectrometry is a broad branch of research that examines and analyzes the electromagnetic spectra produced by the interaction of electromagnetic radiation with matter as a function of wavelength or frequency. It is a technique for detecting particular substances, such as chemical compounds, impurities, contaminants, or pollutants by ionizing and separating a test sample. Spectrometry is classified into molecular spectrometry, mass spectrometry, and atomic spectrometry.

Molecular spectroscopy is the study of interactions between electromagnetic waves and molecules. Mass spectrometry is a technique for determining the mass-to-charge ratio (m/z). Atomic spectrometry is the measurement of the electromagnetic radiation absorbed and emitted by atoms. It has wide applications in various different industries such as life science, food & beverages, environmental, and petrochemical industries.



The major factor that drives the growth of the spectrometry market is increase in the utilization of spectrometry techniques in pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies for drug testing, drug discovery, protein testing, raw materials testing and for the quality assurance & quality control of the products. Surge in the demand for techniques in food & beverage testing laboratories to verify the quality as well as presence of any toxic substance that may risk health is driving the growth of the spectrometry market. In addition, spectral analysis is used in environmental testing for carbon dioxide and pollution control, drinking water, waste water, pesticide screening and quantitation, soil contamination assessment, and others.



Other factors that propel the market growth include increase in various key developmental strategies such as product launch, collaboration, partnership, business expansion and others aimed at increasing the accessibility of these instruments across the globe through its subsidiaries or distributors, further propelling the growth of the market. However, high cost of the instruments and lack of skilled technicians are expected to hinder the growth of the market.



Conversely, surge in the R & D and technological advancements in the spectrometry instruments and its increasing applications in QA & QC boost the market growth. For instance, in November 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., announced launch of new mass spectrometry solutions; Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Exploris MX at the 69th American Society for Mass Spectrometry (ASMS) conference.

It enables biopharmaceutical laboratories to use the multi-attribute method (MAM) to perform intact monoclonal antibody analysis, oligonucleotide mass determination, and peptide mapping with ease. Thus, launch of such products fuels the growth of the market. Presence of a plethora of products in the pipeline, and high market potential in untapped emerging economies are anticipated to serve as attractive opportunities during the forecast period.



The spectrometry market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into molecular spectrometry, mass spectrometry, and atomic spectrometry. Molecular spectrometry segment is further segmented into visible & ultraviolet spectroscopy, infrared & near infrared spectroscopy, nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy, and Raman spectroscopy. Mass spectrometry segment is further segmented into hybrid mass spectroscopy, single mass spectroscopy, and others. Atomic spectrometry segment is further segmented into atomic absorption spectroscopy, X-ray diffraction spectroscopy, X-ray fluorescence spectroscopy, inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectroscopy, and inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry.



By application, it is segregated into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, research & academic institutes, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa (LAMEA). The major players profiled in the report are Agilent Technologies, Bruker Corporation, Danaher Corporation (SCIEX), Endress+Hauser Group (Analytics Jena GmbH), Leco Corporation, Kore Technology, PerkinElmer, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Waters Corporation.



