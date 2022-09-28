Scuba Diving Equipment Market Worth US$ 1227.5 million by 2028 | Expansion Plan, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Competitive Situation | Size, Shares, Revenue, Gross Margins | Key Players, Types, Applications

Pune, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scuba Diving Equipment market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarize the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Reports also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and also estimate the overall development of the global Scuba Diving Equipment market during 2022-2028. Scuba Diving Equipment market analyze sales, production, revenue, consumption, market share, development plans, types, applications, and key players. Also analyses expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Scuba Diving Equipment market size is estimated to be worth USD 1227.5 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 1571.2 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Global Scuba Diving Equipment Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Types: -

Open Respiratory System

Closed Respiratory System

Applications: -

Amateur Diving

Professional Diving

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

Aqualung

Johnson Outdoors

Head

Poseidon

Tusa

American Underwater Products

Saekodive

Cressi

Sherwood Scuba

Beuchat International

IST Sports

Sea

Dive Rite

Aquatec-Duton

Zeagles Systems

H2Odyssey

Atomic Aquatics

Key Benefits of Scuba Diving Equipment Market Research: -

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

Overview of the regional outlook of the Scuba Diving Equipment Market

TOC of Scuba Diving Equipment Market Research Report: -

1 Scuba Diving Equipment Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production by Region

4 Global Scuba Diving Equipment Consumption by Region

5 Segment by Type

6 Segment by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Scuba Diving Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2023-2028)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

