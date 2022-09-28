Global Food Certification Market Report 2022: Stringent Government Regulations Pushing Sector Forward

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Certification Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The food certification market is evaluated at US$13.544 billion for the year 2020, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% reaching a market size of US$21.684 billion by the year 2027.

The growing consumption of food production globally may be attributed to the fact that the growing global population and growing food exports are significantly contributing to the positive market growth during the next five years. Stringent government regulations regarding the consumption of healthy food and the presence of strict standards in the food applications segment are also positively driving the food certification market during the coming five years.

The growing number of cases related to foodborne diseases further increases the burden on food-producing companies to make food safer and cleaner for human consumption. This, in turn, is further propelling the business growth opportunities for the market players over the forecast period.



Growing concerns regarding food safety

One of the key factors supplementing the food certification market growth includes growing concerns regarding food safety by governments and food companies around the globe. Since the WHO considers the promotion of good health by making sufficient amounts of safe and nutritious food to the people. As per the organization, more than 200 diseases can be caused by unsafe food containing harmful bacteria, viruses, parasites, or chemical substances.

Moreover, one out of ten people fall ill due to the consumption of contaminated food and almost 420,000 people die every year. Thus, food certification plays a key role in ensuring the safety and cleanliness of the food, which in turn plays a major role in bolstering the food certification market growth during the forecast period.



Halal certification is expected to see rapid growth. By certification type, the halal certification segment is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The demand for halal-certified food is increasing which is further providing an impetus for the significant growth of this segment. Moreover, strict certifications regarding the import of halal meats, especially in the Middle Eastern region, will further support the market growth during the coming years.

The kosher certification segment is also expected to grow at a significant pace due to the growing acceptance of kosher food in many parts of the world. Additionally, the growing production of kosher food, particularly in the Middle East and African regions, is also bolstering the market growth of this segment until the end of the forecast period. For instance, in May 2017, along with Israel, the UAE also joined the Orthodox Union and permitted the production of kosher food in the country.



Europe to hold a prominent share in the market

Geographically, the European region is anticipated to hold a significant share in the market owing to the presence of regulations and standards in various food application segments. These regulations and standards apply to various food application segments. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness substantial growth due to increased demand for certified food products.



Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2021, Bureau Veritas, global leading testing, inspection, and certification provider, announced the acquisition of the Toronto-based food auditing business of Orion Assessment Services International Inc, Canadian food certification services provider. The Orion food safety business complemented Bureau Veritas' US food auditing position to provide a comprehensive solution for North American food manufacturers through this acquisition.

In March 2021, PFMA (The Pet Food Manufacturers Association) launched a raw food certification program to become a "world-leading program for best practice raw pet food production." The PFMA's 17 commercial raw food members, who account for 80 percent of the UK's raw pet food market, inspired the raw food certification scheme.

In March 2022, The Paleo Diet, LLC, and WCFC (Where Food Comes From, Inc.), North America's most authorized resource for independent, third-party verification of food production practices, announced a collaboration to deliver an industry-leading food certification for the former. WFCF has acquiesced to be the exclusive third-party verifier of The Paleo Diet food certification program as part of this collaboration.



Segmentation

By Certification Type

ISO 22000

BRC

IFS

Halal

Kosher

By Food Type

Meat and Poultry

Dairy

Infant Foods

Bakery and Confectionery

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

Israel

UAE

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Indonesia

Thailand

Taiwan

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4. MARKET DYNAMICS



5. Food Certification Market, by Certification Type



6. Food Certification Market, by Food Type



7. Food Certification Market, by Geography



8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS



9. COMPANY PROFILES



Companies Mentioned

SGS SA

Intertek Group plc

Bureau Veritas

Kiwa NV

DNV GL

TUV SUD

Eurofins Scientific

The British Standards Institution

TQ Cert Services Pvt. Limited

NSF International

