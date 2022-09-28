RevealCX Achieves Platinum Partner in COPC Inc.’s ATP Program

WINTER PARK, Fla., Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COPC Inc. is pleased to announce that it has once again approved Nexcom’s RevealCX as a Platinum Partner in the COPC Approved Technology Provider (ATP) program.

RevealCX is an AI-Powered software as a service (SaaS) quality monitoring solution. The innovative technology aligns quality results with the customer experience and key business metrics. Management at all levels can receive actionable real-time data and immediately uncover the root causes of performance issues.

As a leader in the contact center industry, COPC Inc. helps companies deploy the best practices found in the COPC CX Standard through consulting, research, certification and training. COPC Inc. developed the ATP program recognizing technology solutions proven to deliver real business value.

First awarded this prestigious recognition in March 2021, COPC Inc. has once again found RevealCX to be an effective tool that provides meaningful insights into the overall business and individual agent levels. RevealCX enables quality management best practices in all areas such as calibration, closed-loop feedback, action planning and robust analytics to drive performance improvement efforts. The technology also supports compliance with the COPC CX Standard— a requirement of the COPC ATP program.

The COPC CX Standard is the most established and accepted performance management system. It acts as a gauge, measuring the performance of CX operations and providing guidelines and best practices for improvement.

“We are very proud that RevealCX again receives this recognition, through the COPC ATP program, and that it now supports twice as many of the requirements within the best practices standard,” said Nexcom’s CEO, Rolf Adamson adding, “This will help customers receive more benefits when using our platform. Increasing the ROI as well as their ability to increase customer satisfaction and loyalty.”

Beyond supporting compliance with the best practices found in the COPC CX Standard, ATP candidates can attain one of three partner levels of compliance - silver, gold and platinum. The three levels correspond to the number of successful client installations.

“COPC Inc. is proud to once again award this designation to Nexcom,” says COPC Inc. President Kyle Kennedy. “The technology continues to evolve as the company more than doubled the number of COPC CX Standard best practices it directly supports. Most importantly, this designation means Nexcom clients can be confident they are leveraging a solution that supports best practices in quality management.”

About COPC Inc.

COPC Inc. provides consulting, training, certification, benchmarking and research for operations supporting the customer experience. The company created the COPC Standards, a collection of performance management systems for customer experience operations, customer experience management, vendor management and procurement.



Founded in 1996, COPC Inc. began by helping call centers improve their performance. Today, the company is an innovative global leader that empowers organizations to optimize operations to deliver a superior service journey. COPC Inc. headquarters are in Winter Park, FL, U.S., with operations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, Latin America, India and Japan www.copc.com.

