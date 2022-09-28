Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 3 March 2022, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised over a 12-month period, starting from 4 March 2022. Under the share buy-back programme, H+H may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 150 million. Please refer to Company Announcement no. 469 of 3 March 2022 for more information about the share buy-back programme.
The following transactions were executed under the share buy-back programme from 21 September 2022 to 27 September 2022:
|No. of shares
|Average price (DKK)
|Total value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|723,500
|149.73
|108,327,166.00
|21 September 2022
|6,300
|110.42
|695,646.00
|22 September 2022
|6,300
|108.96
|686,448.00
|23 September 2022
|6,200
|104.35
|646,970.00
|26 September 2022
|6,000
|103.38
|620,280.00
|27 September 2022
|5,500
|104.34
|573,870.00
|Total
|30,300
|106.38
|3,223,214.00
|Accumulated under the programme
|753,800
|147.98
|111,550,380.00
Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.
Following these transactions, H+H holds 862,431 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.93 percent of the Company’s current total share capital.
For further information please contact:
Peter Klovgaard-Jørgensen
Chief Financial Officer
+45 35 27 02 00
Shareholder@HplusH.com
