Digital Health Market to hit USD 780 Billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

The digital health market value is set to reach USD 780 billion by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

The emergence of healthcare IT as a promising technology is one of the key factors fostering market development. In industrialized nations, healthcare IT is enabling the transformation of paper-based healthcare to digital systems. The integration of tech in the healthcare sector has also become a trend in developing nations, which will add impetus to business growth.

The mHealth segment held more than 30% business share in 2021, due to the growing usage of smartphones. The adoption of healthcare-related applications for enhanced disease management has also witnessed a surge. The report cites that the rising popularity of medical wearables will spur market demand.

Digital health market from the software segment is anticipated to reach USD 250 billion by 2030. This is attributed to the availability of economical software applications for healthcare providers. Moreover, cloud-based solutions, such as mHealth and HER systems, are being increasingly utilized in this sector for data storage. The escalating adoption of these solutions to ensure data protection at reduced costs will drive software development & integration.

Europe digital health market is poised to register a strong growth rate through 2030. Digital health apps are gaining considerable popularity in the region. These apps are designed for patients and doctors to identify or manage diseases, disabilities, and other health conditions. This growing reliance on digital healthcare solutions to improve health and wellness will stimulate the regional industry dynamics.

The competitive landscape of the digital health market is inclusive of companies such as AdvancedMD Inc., Athenahealth, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., AT&T, Cerner Corporation, Cisco Systems, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc, iHealth Lab, Inc., McKesson Corporation, and eClinicalWorks, among others. These companies are targeting to expand their product offerings through portfolio expansion efforts.

