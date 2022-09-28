Antimicrobial Coatings Market to Reach Value of US$ 6.7 Bn by 2031, TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global antimicrobial coatings market is prognosticated to reach a value of US$ 6.7 Bn by the end of 2031, as per a review by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Furthermore, TMR’s global market study on antimicrobial coatings highlights that the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031.



Leading companies in the global antimicrobial coatings market are focusing on the expansion of their production capabilities in order to cater to the rising product demand from different end-use industries including indoor air quality products, food, packaging, and textile industries. Moreover, major antimicrobial coatings market manufacturers are investing heavily R&D projects in order to develop technologically advanced products. This aside, several players in the market for antimicrobial coatings are using different strategies such as joint ventures, mergers, product innovations, and collaborations in order to maintain their leading positions in the market. Such efforts, in turn, are likely to help in the rapid expansion of the antimicrobial coatings market size during the forecast period, note analysts of a study by TMR.

Request Sample Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=707

The antimicrobial coatings market is expected to gain significant business opportunities in the North America region during the forecast period. The growth of the North America antimicrobial coatings market is ascribed to many factors including the presence of a sturdy healthcare infrastructure, surge in the investments for technological advancements, and rise in the product use in different end-use industries including the consumer electronics, mold remediation, healthcare, packaging, construction, and food, notes a study by TMR.

Antimicrobial Coatings Market: Key Findings

Antimicrobial coatings are in high demand in the healthcare industry owing to a wide range of advantages they offer. For instance, these coatings are being increasingly used in various types of medical devices including implantable and surgical instruments in order to minimize the infection rates in healthcare organizations. Such factors, in turn, are projected to boost the sales growth in the antimicrobial coatings market during the forecast period. Moreover, the market for antimicrobial coatings is being driven by a rise in the investments by government authorities of several developing nations on their healthcare infrastructure.

The concerns pertaining to different infectious disorders and their adverse effects on human health are being rising across the globe. This factor is anticipated to lead to profitable prospects in the antimicrobial coatings market in the near future. Furthermore, a rise in the healthcare expenditure across many developing and developed nations and surge in the use of different products with antimicrobial coatings are expected to help in the development of the global antimicrobial coatings market during the forecast period.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=707

Antimicrobial Coatings Market: Growth Boosters

Surge in the application of antimicrobial coatings across the healthcare industry is fueling the market growth

Increase in understanding among consumers about advantages of using antimicrobial coatings is boosting the demand of antimicrobial coatings market

Rise in the prevalence of several infectious diseases including coronavirus is creating lucrative opportunities in the market



Ask References: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=707

Antimicrobial Coatings Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

BASF SE

AkzoNobel NV

Dow Microbial Control

Diamond Vogel Paints

Nippon Paint Co. Ltd.

E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company (DuPont)

Royal DSM N.V.

RPM International Inc.

Sono-Tek Corporation

Sherwin-Williams Company

AK Coatings Inc.

Troy Corporation

Arch Lonza



Antimicrobial Coatings Market Segmentation

Product Type Antimicrobial Powder Coatings Silver Others Surface Modifications and Coatings E. Coli Listeria Pseudomonas Others

Application Indoor Air Quality Mold Remediation Medical/Health Care Antimicrobial Textiles Construction Food Others





Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Browse More Chemicals & Materials Market Reports by TMR:

Xanthan Gum Market - Xanthan Gum Market to Rise at a CAGR of 5.9% during Forecast Period

Dimethyl Ether Market - Dimethyl Ether Market to Develop at a CAGR of 9.6% during Forecast Period

Organocatalyst Market - Organocatalyst Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 6.4% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Optical Brighteners Market - Optical Brighteners Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 4.9% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Copper Pipes & Tubes Market - Copper Pipes & Tubes Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 3.1% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Sodium Cyanide Market - Sodium Cyanide Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 4.2% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Glycolic Acid Market - Glycolic Acid Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 7.23% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com