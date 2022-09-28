North America Pay TV Market Report 2022-2027 - US Traditional Pay TV Penetration will Slip Below 50% of TV Households in 2026

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Pay TV Forecasts 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

US traditional pay TV penetration will slip below 50% of TV households in 2026 - down from 91% in 2010 and down from 60% in 2021. The analyst forecasts 60 million pay TV subscribers by 2027; down from 105 million in the peak year of 2010.



The US lost 6 million pay TV subscribers each year from 2019 to 2021. Losses will decrease from now on, but the 2027 total will be 12 million lower than 2021.



The number of households without a pay TV subscription will rocket from 11.34 million in 2010 to 72.86 million in 2027 due mainly to cord-cutting.



Pay TV revenues peaked in 2014, at $101 billion. A $48 billion decline is forecast between 2014 and 2027; halving the total to $53 billion.

Published in February 2022, this 60-page PDF, PowerPoint and excel report comes in three parts:

Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in an 18-page PDF document.

Outlook: Forecasts for Canada and the US in a 7-page PowerPoint document full of charts, graphs and bullet points;

Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2027 for Canada and the US by household penetration, by pay TV subscribers, by pay TV revenues and by major operator. As well as summary tables by country and by platform.

