Sbanken ASA: Tap Issue ISIN NO0011087587

Tap Issue Sbanken ASA 21/25 FRN C, ISIN NO0011087587 amount NOK 300.000.000,-.
New outstanding amount NOK 2.300.000.000,-
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Source: Sbanken ASA
Fyllingsdalen, NORWAY
