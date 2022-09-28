World Sustainability in Aviation Analysis Report 2022 - Increased R&D to Test Hydrogen Fuel on Traditional Aircraft Engines

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustainability in Aviation: Demand Analysis and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

This study examines programs and platforms that create demand for sustainability in the aviation industry

Mandates from aviation regulators, like the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), are playing a vital role in driving sustainability in the aviation industry.

Aviation associations of scheduled and nonscheduled airlines have developed sustainability programs that will be updated on a regular basis. Aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and startups are developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL) platforms and hydrogen kits that can be placed on turboprop aircraft.

Airlines play a crucial role in driving the demand for sustainability as they work closely with aircraft OEMs, engine OEMs, lessors, and technology providers. Airlines from North America and Europe are investing in new aircraft platform providers and working with startups focusing on the usage of hydrogen as a fuel.

Airlines from the Asia-Pacific and Latin America are working only on eVTOL aircraft and assisting eVTOL aircraft manufacturers with certification processes and infrastructure development.

The study also examines the key factors driving and restraining the adoption of sustainability in the aviation industry and concludes by identifying the key growth opportunities emerging in the aviation industry around sustainability.

Key Issues Addressed:

What are the sustainability mandates made by the ICAO, EASA, and FAA?

What are the roles of aircraft OEMs, aircraft engine OEMs, lessors, and technology companies

What are the latest platforms and programs being leveraged in the industry?

Which are the airlines developing electric and hydrogen-powered aircraft?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Sustainability in Airlines

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers for Sustainability in Airlines

Growth for Sustainability in Airlines

Sustainability in Aviation - Demand Value Chain Analysis

Airlines Playing a Vital Part in Driving the Sustainability Demand in the Aviation Industry

Sustainability in Aviation - Regulations

NBAA - Sustainable Flight Department Accreditation Program

NATA - Sustainability Standard for Aviation Businesses Certification Program

CFM's (RISE) Program

Airlines' Participation in Electric and Hydrogen-powered Aircraft Platform Development

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Regular

Growth Opportunity 2: Partnerships between Airlines and All-electric Aircraft Platform Providers to Develop Infrastructure

Growth Opportunity 3: Increased R&D to Test Hydrogen Fuel on Traditional Aircraft Engines

