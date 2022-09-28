Global Glass Packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% by 2032: Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Glass Packaging 2022-2032 . It includes profiles of Glass Packaging and Forecasts Market Segment by Type, (Silica Glass, Lime Glass, Pyrex Glass, Other Glass Type) Market Segment by Product Type (Glass Bottles, Glass Jars, Glass Flacons, Tubular Glass Vials, Other Product Type) Market Segment by Application, (Alcoholic Beverage Packaging, Non-Alcoholic Beverage Packaging, Food Packaging, Pharmaceutical Packaging, Personal Care Product Packaging, Other Applications) plus COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (“V”-shaped, “W”-shaped, “U”-shaped, “L”-shaped), Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.



The global glass packaging market was valued at US$61,387 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Glass packaging ensures that the natural features and virtues of food and beverages

Glass is produced using only organic, sustainable materials. Glass packaging is preferred by customers who are concerned regarding both health and environmental. Glass is used to preserve foodservice purity as well as taste and flavour. Glass is a safe choice for packaging because it is impervious. In addition to being an effective barrier against the environment, glass containers don't alter the flavour, aroma, or contents of the products they hold. Food and drink are packaged in glass to maintain their natural qualities and qualities for as long as necessary.

90% of the collected glass bottles and jars are reused in the closed loop procedure to create new food-grade glass packaging. You may emit less CO2 and save energy and raw resources by recycling old bottles and jars into new containers. Glass recycling annually conserves more than 12 million tonnes of raw materials and lowers CO2 emissions by more than 7 million tonnes, which is the same as taking 4 million cars off the road.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report @

https://www.visiongain.com/report/glass-packaging-market-2022/#download_sampe_div

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Glass Packaging Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic immediately and drastically altered the market for glass packaging's supply and demand. The volume of glass collected has increased as bottle law-enforcing governments resume their glass collection efforts. However, the sector has not yet recovered to its pre-glass recycling requirements state. Due to COVID-19 limits, restaurants and bars, which are substantial, concentrated sources of glassware litter, are still subject to closure and have a smaller capacity. The major disparities between on-premise use and consumption at home have also impacted collection practises.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 272-page report provides 131 tables and 129 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global glass packaging market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Glass Packaging. Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including type, product type, application, and company size and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing glass packaging market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Glass is a Low-Risk Food Packaging Material

By helping to reduce the amount of food waste, glass packaging plays a crucial role in reducing the damaging greenhouse gases produced when food waste is carried to landfills. Experts in the glass business are asking the packaging industry to emphasise glass more as a suggested material for preserving food freshness. It is "excellent" for preventing food contamination because of the substance's inert nature and high degree of impermeability. The food and drink are protected without the need for any additional chemical coatings, and things in glass packaging frequently have a shelf life of at least 18 months.

Transparent Glass Packaging Can Help Buyers Receive a Better First Impression of the Freshness of Food and Beverage Products

The appearance of a product is the first chance for businesses to showcase their goods; as a result, it must be eye-catching, consistent with the brand, and distinctive from competing products. Glass containers could significantly improve a product's distinctive, one-of-a-kind design and look. Customers can plainly see the product inside glass because it is transparent, allowing them to evaluate and analyse the product's essential characteristics and properties. As a result, customers are happier and may make purchases with less difficulty because they can compare the offered goods to other alternatives. In general, consumers regard brands that directly display their products as more trustworthy and are more inclined to purchase them.

Get Detailed TOC @

https://www.visiongain.com/report/glass-packaging-market-2022/#download_sampe_div

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Custom Glass Spirit Bottle Are Being Produced

Demand for spirits and alcoholic beverages is still very high, as is demand for glass packaging. Due to Phoenix Packaging's global supply chains of handmade glass spirit bottles, which compliment the attention to detail bartenders bring while preparing inventive cocktails, cocktailing after work and after hours is still conceivable. Phoenix Packaging is trusted by JFB Sorel Liqueur, a Brooklyn, New York-based company that values "the profound understanding of the environmental impact of throwaway materials."

Companies such as Universal Packaging Inc., Stoelzle Glass Group, Jiangsu Rongtai Glass Products Co., Ruisheng Glass Bottle Wholesale Co., Ltd. and other companies provide custom sprite bottles as per the client requirements.

Wild Glass has a Critical Characteristic in Terms of Sustainability, as well as Design Trend

The design, effectiveness, and sustainability of Estal's PCR glass bottles make them perfect for storing spirits, wines, beverages, gourmet foods, and cosmetics. With all of the advantages of automated glass, Wild Glass's consequent hue and higher tolerances than conventional colours produce an organic, genuine design that is very similar to artisan glass. Efficiency is one of the most crucial components of ecological sustainability. Since Wild Glass does not reject bottles with cosmetic defects, there is no waste from throwing away bottles. A new product called Wild Glass is composed completely of PCR glass, or post-consumer recycled glass.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the glass packaging market are Amcor Limited, Acme Vial and Glass Company, LLC, Ardagh Packaging Holdings Limited, Beatson Clark Ltd, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bormioli Rocco SPA, DWK Life Sciences GmbH, Gerresheimer AG, Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Limited, Nipro Corporation, O. Berk Company, LLC, Owens-Illinois, Inc., Piramal Glass Limited, Saint Gobain S.A., Schott, Stevanato Group, Vetropack Holding AG, Vidrala S.A., Vitro Packaging, LLC., West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc, . These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

Consol Holdings Proprietary Limited ("Consol"), Africa's largest glass packaging company, was purchased by Ardagh Group ("Ardagh") on April 29, 2022. With a ZAR 3 billion ($200 million) investment programme in two new furnaces, the $1 billion transaction, which includes the assumption of Consol's net debt, represents a significant inbound investment into South Africa and other countries where Consol operates.

On March 29, 2022, O-I Glass invested in two of its French businesses. In order to boost capability and capacity while reducing energy consumption and emissions, new systems and technology will be implemented at the Vayres facility in southwest France and the Puy-Guillaume plant in central France.

Avoid missing out by staying informed – order our report now.

To find more Visiongain research reports on the packaging sector, click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: dev.visavadia@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent market intelligence providers around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports, which cover 10-year forecasts, are hundreds of pages long, with in-depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets with a lot of synergies. These markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defence, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customised and syndicated market research reports offer a bespoke piece of market intelligence customised to your very own business needs.