Mediaocean Named a Leader in G2 Fall Reports for Cross-Channel Advertising, Mobile Advertising, Social Media Advertising, and Video Advertising

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediaocean ( www.Mediaocean.com ), the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising, today announced the company was named a Leader across four categories in G2 Fall 2022 Reports. The rankings are indicative of Mediaocean’s continued innovation and market leadership in advertising infrastructure and global ad tech.

For Fall 2022, Mediaocean was ranked first overall in the Enterprise Grid® Report for Cross-Channel Advertising , Enterprise Grid® for Mobile Advertising Software , and the Momentum Grid® Report for Video Advertising , and named a Leader in the Enterprise Grid® Report for Social Media Advertising .

G2 rankings are determined by multiple factors including customer satisfaction (based on verified user reviews) and market presence (based on market share, seller size, and social impact). For inclusion in the G2 Grid Reports®, a product must have received 10 or more reviews. Mediaocean has more than 300 authenticated customer reviews for its software on G2.com with an overall rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars.

“Mediaocean’s leading status across technology offerings further affirms our commitment to providing a unified and intelligent approach to all advertising,” said John Nardone, President at Mediaocean. “We remain committed to continuing our momentum while providing strong outcomes for our customers, so we appreciate the number of ongoing client relationships year over year that our company enjoys.”

Mediaocean serves as an independent, media-neutral player in the advertising ecosystem, providing control and trust for brands, agencies, media suppliers, technology partners, and data providers.The company recently recognized by the 2022 Gartner® Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer’’ Ad Tech report with the Customer’s Choice distinction. All the G2 Fall 2022 reports featuring Mediaocean can be viewed at G2.com .

