CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 28 SEPTEMBER 2022 AT 1:00 PM (EEST)

Cargotec's financial information in 2023

Cargotec Corporation will disclose the following financial information in 2023:

Financial Statements review 2022, on Thursday, 2 February 2023

Interim report January–March 2023, on Thursday, 27 April 2023

Half year financial report January–June 2023, on Thursday, 20 July 2023

Interim report January–September 2023, on Thursday, 26 October 2023

Cargotec's Financial Statements 2022 and Annual Report 2022 will be available at www.cargotec.com on week 8.

The Annual General Meeting of Cargotec Corporation will be held on Thursday, 23 March 2023. Shareholders, who request a certain issue belonging to the General Meeting to be included in the agenda of the Meeting, must notify the Board of Directors in writing no later than 3 January 2023 by mail: Cargotec Corporation, Board of Directors, P.O. Box 61, FI-00501 Helsinki, Finland.

For further information, please contact:

Martti Henttunen, Senior Manager, Communications and Investor Relations, martti.henttunen(a)cargotec.com, tel. +358 40 570 1878

