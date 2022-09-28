US $13 million investment by ABB to expand presence in Canada

English French

Investment in Quebec is second expansion for ABB’s facilities in Canada in past 12 months

Expanded plant will help meet growing demand from data center and other sectors

Advances five-year strategy to enhance and expand operations



MONTREAL, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABB is investing US $13 million in its Installation Products Division Iberville manufacturing facility in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec, to increase production capacity and establish a research & development facility at its global center of excellence for cable tray manufacturing. This will support rising global demand, especially in the data center segment, and is ABB’s second multimillion-dollar investment in a Canadian site in the last 12 months.

The Iberville facility employs 300 people, including production, engineering and quality specialists who design and manufacture cable trays for the North American market and international customers. The integration of new automated equipment, ABB robotics technology and an advanced design lab, along with the more than 32,500 square feet of building improvements, is expected to boost total production capacity of the 102,000 square-foot site by more than 30 percent. Among the products manufactured in Iberville are Microlectric® meter sockets as well as Superstrut® metal framing and Joslyn® Hi-Voltage switches assembled for electric utility customers.

“ABB’s latest investment is part of a five-year strategy to advance our digital capabilities and foster continued innovation,” said Matthias Heilmann, President of ABB Electrification’s Installation Products division. “Expanding production, integrating new technology, and bringing together our product design and engineering teams further strengthens our ability to deliver smart, safe and sustainable solutions to Canadian and global customers.”

“This investment marks the next stage of our commitment to growth in Canada,” says Alain Quintal, Vice President and General Manager of ABB Electrification’s Installation Products division in Canada. “Building on our heritage and team’s expertise enables us to continue to deliver for our customers and to offer flexible career opportunities to be an employer of choice in the community where we’ve operated for over a century.”

ABB previously announced a $12 million investment in its Installation Products Division manufacturing facility in Pointe-Claire, Canada. These investments are part of a five-year strategy to integrate new digital processes and automation to enhance and expand efficiency and sustainability across its operations.

Part of ABB’s Electrification business area, the Installation Products Division, formerly Thomas & Betts, is a global leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of products used to manage the connection, protection and distribution of electrical power in industrial, construction and utility applications. With more than 200,000 products under more than 38 premium brand names, ABB Installation Products solutions can be found wherever electricity is used.

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 130 years, ABB’s success is driven by about 105,000 talented employees in over 100 countries. www.abb.com.

