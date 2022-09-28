Global Urine Bags Market Size To Reach USD 1.9 Bn By 2030 | CAGR 4.5%.: Spherical Insights & Consulting

New York, USA, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Urine Bags Market Size was valued at USD 685.1 million in 2021. The market is projected to grow USD 1.9 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 4.5%. as per the latest research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting.

The rise in chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and others, as well as an increase in the occurrence of lifestyle-related disorders like gastro esophageal reflux disease (GERD), obesity, belly bags ulcers, and others, will drive the expansion of the urine bags market in the coming years. Increased R&D spending in the development of innovative medical devices such as urine bagss are also expected to promote market growth. The appropriate reimbursement coverage in nominated nations is likely to promote the growth of the urine bags market in the forecast future. Furthermore, technical advancements in capsule endoscopes are expected to accelerate the growth of the urine bags market. Furthermore, an increase in the incidence of colon cancer is expected to stifle the urine bags market's growth. On the other side, the increasing complexity of smart tablets, which is expected to drive up costs, is expected to fuel the growth of global urine bags market.

Increased efforts by charitable groups and private companies to promote awareness about incontinence care are predicted to boost product demand globally. With the agreement of the International Incontinence Society, the World Federation of Incontinence Patients (WFIP) launched an annual effort called "World Continence Week." This international campaign raises awareness to urine incontinence, bladder weakness, and other disorders. Rising demand for low-cost urine collection bags and an increase in hospitalizations due to the rising incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes is propelling the demand of the global urine bags market.

The disposable segment is expected to dominate the market share of global urine bags market owing to the less transmission of infection. Consumers prefer disposable bags because they are simple to use and maintain. In the case of reusable drainage bags, adequate washing and disinfection in accordance with FDA requirements is critical to avoid infection transmission from one patient to another. The leg bags segment is expected to dominate the market share of global urine bags market owing to COVID-19 is causing an increase in urine incontinence and hospital admissions all over the world. Most patients prefer urinary leg packs because they allow them to move freely and are simple to use. The 500-1000 ml are expected to dominate the market share of global urine bags market. Urinary drainage bags with a capacity of 500-1000 mL are the common size for urinary leg bags. The hospitals segment is expected to dominate the market share of global urine bags market owing to the fact that hospitals have more facilities and healthcare infrastructure than home care settings.

North America region is expected to dominate the market share of global urine bags market owing to the increased incidence of targeted diseases such as UI, bladder blockage, urine retention, Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH), and bladder cancer is driving the regional market. Every year, more than 250,000 people with BPH have surgical procedures, according to the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP). However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period. The regional market is being driven by the rising prevalence of BPH, spinal cord injury, and UTI. One of the most common infectious disorders in this area is urinary tract infection (UTI). It is linked to high rates of morbidity and mortality, especially in hospitals, and places a huge financial burden on the community.

Browse key industry insights spread across 210 pages with 118 market data tables and figures & charts from the report “Global Urine Bags Market Size, Share, And COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Usage (Reusable, Disposable), By Product Type (Leg Bags, Belly Bags, Large Bags & Others), By Capacity (0-500 Ml, 501-1000 Ml, 1001-2000 Ml, More Than 2000 Ml, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Center, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care, Others) And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East And Africa) Analysis And Forecast 2021 – 2030”, in detail along with the table of contents

Covered Key Players: Romsons, Urocare Products, Inc, ConvaTec, Inc, Polymedicure, Cardinal Health, Teleflex Incorporated, Coloplast Corp, BD, McKesson Medical Surgical, Inc, Amsino International, Inc, Flexicare Medical Ltd, Medline Industries, Inc, Manfred Sauer GmbH and Others.

