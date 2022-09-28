Digestive Enzymes Market to surpass $1.2 billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc., the global Digestive Enzymes Market will register a value of over USD 1.2 billion by 2030, owing to various factors such as the launch of new dietary supplements.

Modern consumers are becoming well aligned with wellness and health products, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus outbreak has highlighted the need to proactively focus on holistic wellbeing. A particular research suggested that close to 61% of surveyed customers intended to lead a healthier lifestyle owing to COVID-19. The prioritization of wellness and health by consumers will increase the demand for novel dietary supplements to enhance gut health, restore sleep, and immune function support. These factors will, in turn, significantly drive digestive enzymes consumption over the years.

Concerning the product types, the digestive enzymes market share from the amylase segment was valued at over USD 140 million in 2021. Amylases are primarily used in the starch industry for starch hydrolysis, in the process of liquefication that converts starch into glucose and fructose syrups. Due to their exceptional thermostability, enzymes from the eubacteria species are used for large-scale biotechnological processes.

Furthermore, amylase enzymes are used in detergent formulations to improve their ability to eliminate robust stains and create eco-friendly detergents. This extensive product applicability will fuel amylases production and use.

Microbial digestive enzymes segment registered revenue of over USD 300 million in 2021. The growing demand for probiotic supplements is a key factor driving the segment growth. Despite being healthy, athletes are at risk of digestive disorders. According to studies, 30% to 50% of athletes and around 93% of long-distance triathletes are diagnosed with gastrointestinal disorders. Therefore, athletes should consume probiotic supplements to optimize digestion to decrease heartburn, bloating, gas, and diarrhea.

With regards to the end-users, the digestive enzymes market share from poultry feed segment is expected to depict a CAGR of over 9% through 2022-2030. Poultry feed provides various proteins that are crucial for livestock animals to gain muscle. The increased amount of protein available through feed items enhances nutrient intake. The nutritional content obtained from feed components can be increased through the addition of enzymes. The feed enzymes decrease feed costs, improve environmental health, and overall animal performance.

Regionally, the Asia Pacific digestive enzymes market is expected to depict a CAGR of over 10% between 2022-2030. Fermented beverages such as kombucha are gaining significant popularity owing to their health benefits, including detoxification, probiotic components for immune support, and gut health. Moreover, advancements in enzyme-based food processing technology are expected to drive regional market expansion as they reduce processing time and make processes cost-effective.

Some of the key companies operating in the global digestive enzymes industry are DSM, Novozymes, AST Enzymes, Specialty Enzymes and Probiotics, Lumis Biotech, Amano Enzyme, and Aumenzymes, among others. A gradual increase in the ingredient demand form human nutrition, pharmaceutical, and other applications will influence the industry forecasts.

