New fixed-rate bonds - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

New fixed-rate bonds

Nykredit opens the following new fixed-rate bonds

6% 30-years annuity SDO with maturity date on 1 October 2053

6% 30-years annuity SDO with interest-only option up to 10 years and maturity date on 1 October 2053

5% 20-years annuity SDO with maturity date on 1 October 2043

6% 30-years annuity RO with maturity date on 1 October 2033

The new bonds will be used to fund lending in Totalkredit A/S and Nykredit Realkredit A/S.

The Final Bond Terms will be published in separate stock exchange announcement.

Questions may be addressed to Lars Mossing Madsen, tel. + 45 44 55 11 66 or Christian Mauritzen, tel. +45 44 55 10 14.

