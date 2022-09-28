According to the research, Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market is estimated to reach US$ 8.48 Billion by 2027

New York, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market, Size, Global Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of COVID-19, Countries, Company Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06321086/?utm_source=GNW

Furthermore, the embedded sensor detects glucose levels in interstitial fluid or blood. It communicates the data to a receiver/monitor for display. Due to their numerous advantages over traditional glucose monitoring devices, these systems play an essential role in diabetes care. Unlike traditional glucose monitors, these devices allow for continuous glucose monitoring, which is critical for avoiding diabetic complications.



Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Size Is Expanding with a CAGR Of 6.60% During 2021-2027:



The spike in the geriatric population and the increasing prevalence of diabetes have been essential factors driving the CGM market’s expansion over the years worldwide. Furthermore, as the number of diabetic cases rises, the market for continuous glucose monitoring systems is predicted to grow and expand, attracting and compelling many industry participants to develop innovative products or product line extensions. Moreover, substantial growth potential in undeveloped areas is expected to generate significant profit opportunities for manufacturers during the anticipated period. However, a lack of proper funding for devices is a substantial impediment to their widespread adoption.



COVID-19 Impact on Continuous Glucose Monitoring Industry:



According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of people with type 2 diabetes has been rising in most nations, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Furthermore, according to our findings, the COVID-19 epidemic has increased the necessity of evaluating the feasibility of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) in hospitals to preserve personal protective equipment (PPE) and restrict exposure to health care workers. As a result, the Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market has grown even during the epidemic. Moreover, as per our analysis, Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market reached US$. 5.78 Billion in 2021.



Segment Analysis in Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market:



The Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market is studied in the United States, Canada, Germany, Australia, France, Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, Israel, United Kingdom, and Japan. Further, the market in detail is categorized based on Diabetes Population (Type 1 and Type 2, CGM Market, CGM Market by Components, Glucose Sensor Market, CGM Transmitter Market, CGM User, and CGM Reimbursement.



Competitive Landscape:



The Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market is highly competitive, with only a few companies competing. Abbott Laboratories, Roche, Tandem Diabetes Care, Dexcom Inc, and Senseonics are among the important players profiled in our analysis. These firms control a significant portion of the global market. In addition, they are continually entering new markets to develop new revenue streams and strengthen existing ones. These market actors’ actions will create a competitive marketplace, forcing enterprises to experiment with the latest technology to maintain originality in their products. Companies are also working together to improve their technical knowledge and shorten the product development cycle.



This latest report “Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market, Global Forecast, By Components (Glucose Sensor Market and CGM Transmitter Market), Countries (United States, Canada, Germany, Australia, France, Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, Israel, United Kingdom and Japan), Country Insights (Diabetes Population (Type 1 and Type 2), CGM Market, CGM Market by Components, Glucose Sensor Market, CGM Transmitter Market, CGM User and CGM Reimbursement), Companies (Abbott Laboratories, Roche, Tandem Diabetes Care, Dexcom Inc, and Senseonics)” provides a detailed analysis of Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Industry.



By Components – the market has been studied based on 2 viewpoints:

1. Glucose Sensor Market

2. CGM Transmitter Market



By Countries – the market has been studied for 11 countries:

1. United States

2. Canada

3. Germany

4. Australia

5. France

6. Netherlands

7. Switzerland

8. Sweden

9. Israel

10. United Kingdom

11. Japan



The above-mentioned countries have been studied from 7 viewpoints:

1. Diabetes Population

• Type 1

• Type 2



2. CGM Market

3. CGM Market by Components

4. Glucose Sensor Market

5. CGM Transmitter Market

6. CGM User

7. CGM Reimbursement



Company Insights:

• Overview

• Recent Development

• Revenue



Companies Covered:

1. Abbott Laboratories

2. Roche

3. Tandem Diabetes Care

4. Dexcom Inc

5. Senseonics

