Outlook on the Tuberculosis Therapeutics Market in Vietnam to 2028 - Rising Government Measures and Growing Public Awareness of Communicable Illnesses are Driving Growth

The Vietnam tuberculosis therapeutics market is anticipated to register a robust growth in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Growing demands for effective treatment and efficient pharmaceuticals to control the growing instances of tuberculosis is driving the market growth.

Besides, increasing investments and grants for tuberculosis therapeutics are boosting the growth of the Vietnam tuberculosis therapeutics market. Earlier, tuberculosis has been a leading cause of death in Vietnam. The government is aggressively implementing programs and initiatives to control the tuberculosis rates such as the National Tuberculosis Control Programme (NTP).

Rising government measures and growing public awareness of communicable illnesses are also expected to fuel the Vietnam tuberculosis therapeutics market. Rising incidences of drug susceptible tuberculosis and increase in multi-drug resistant TB cases are some of the factors boosting the market growth. Besides. More R&D efforts towards drug development, emergence of effective drug alternatives in the market, and collaborations focused on the development of shorter treatment regimens to fight resistance and address unmet medical needs, which are expected to fuel the market growth.



The Vietnam tuberculosis therapeutics market is segmented on the basis of disease type, therapy, competitive landscape, and regional distribution. Based on disease type, the market is divided between active tuberculosis and latent tuberculosis. The most common cause of tuberculosis in the general population is Mycobacterium tuberculosis. The prevalence of Mycobacterium tuberculosis in South Asian nations like Vietnam, India, Laos, etc., is a significant contributor to the rise in tuberculosis cases and, consequently, the demand for tuberculosis medicines. Active tuberculosis patients have a propensity to spread the illness to others. Patients with latent tuberculosis, however, do not have this tendency.



The major market players operating in the Vietnam tuberculosis therapeutics market are Novartis Vietnam Co., Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Vietnam JSC, Lupin Limited, and GSK Vietnam.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

