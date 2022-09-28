Microbix Announces Initiation of Normal Course Issuer Bid

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX: MBX, OTCQX: MBXBF, Microbix®), a life sciences innovator, manufacturer, and exporter, announces the initiation of a Normal Course Issuer Bid (“NCIB”) program for the repurchase and cancellation of outstanding common shares.



Specifically, the NCIB enables Microbix to repurchase up to 6,949,568 Common Shares ("Shares"), that being approximately five percent (5%) of the 138,991,374 Shares outstanding as at September 26, 2022, through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) over a 12 month period starting on October 3, 2022 and ending on October 2, 2023. The actual number of Shares repurchased pursuant to the NCIB will be determined by management.

The NCIB has been approved by Microbix’s Board of Directors; however it is subject to acceptance by the TSX and, if accepted, will be conducted in accordance with the applicable rules and policies of the TSX and Canadian securities laws. Under the NCIB, Shares may be repurchased in open market transactions on the TSX, or by such other means as may be permitted by the TSX and applicable Canadian securities laws. Microbix will pay the prevailing market price at the time of its Share repurchases.

Pursuant to TSX rules and policies, the maximum number of Shares that may be repurchased in one day pursuant to the NCIB will be the greater of 1,000 or 11,532 (25% of the average daily trading volume (“ADTV”) of the Shares on the TSX for the most recently completed six calendar months, subject to certain prescribed exceptions). The ADTV on the TSX for the six calendar months ended August 31, 2022 is 46,128.

Microbix has entered into a pre-defined automatic securities purchase plan with its broker, Haywood Securities Inc., to allow for the repurchase of Shares at times when it ordinarily would not be active in the market due to Microbix’s internal trading blackout periods, insider trading rules, or otherwise. Any such plans will be adopted in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. Outside of such restricted periods, the timing of repurchases will be determined by Microbix management. Decisions regarding repurchases will be based on market conditions, Share price, best uses of available cash, and other factors. The funding for any repurchases pursuant to the NCIB will be financed out of working capital and all Shares will be repurchased for cancellation. Microbix may also use its NCIB to acquire Shares pursuant to the exercise of stock options in order to offset the dilutive effect of options that have been exercised.

The Board of Directors believes Microbix’s underlying value is not reflected in the current market price of its Shares. As a result, depending upon future price movements and other factors, the Board believes that the repurchase of Shares is an appropriate use of corporate funds and in the best interests of Microbix and its shareholders. Furthermore, the NCIB is expected to benefit persons who continue holding Shares by increasing their proportionate equity interest in Microbix as the repurchased Shares are cancelled.

A copy of Microbix’s notice of the NCIB to the TSX may be obtained by any shareholder without charge, by contacting Jim Currie, the Company's Chief Financial Officer.

About Microbix Biosystems

Microbix develops proprietary biological products and services for human health and well-being, with over 100 skilled employees and sales approaching C$ 2.0 million per month. It makes a wide range of critical ingredients and devices for the global diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its quality assessment products (QAPs™ IVD or RUO test-controls) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, enable assay development and validation, or help ensure the quality of clinical diagnostic workflows. Its antigens enable the antibody tests of over 100 international diagnostics companies, while QAPs are sold to clinical laboratory accreditation organizations, diagnostics companies, and clinical laboratories. Microbix QAPs are now available in over 30 countries, distributed by 1WA (Oneworld Accuracy Inc.), Alpha-Tec Systems, Inc., Diagnostic International Distribution SpA., Labquality Oy, The Medical Supply Company of Ireland, R-Biopharm AG, SDT Molecular Pte Ltd, Seegene Canada Inc., and Thomas Scientific LLC. Microbix is ISO 9001 and 13485 accredited, U.S. FDA registered, Australian TGA registered, Health Canada establishment licensed, and provides CE marked products.

Microbix also applies its biological expertise and infrastructure to develop other proprietary products and technologies, most notably viral transport medium (DxTM™) to stabilize patient samples for lab-based molecular diagnostic testing and Kinlytic® urokinase, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots. Microbix is traded on the TSX and OTCQX, and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes “forward-looking information,” as such term is defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, discussion of the NCIB and its goals and processes, the TSX and related rules, regulations, or laws, Microbix’s business and business results, goals or outlook, risks associated with financial results and stability, development projects such as those referenced in its corporate presentation, regulatory compliance and approvals, sales to foreign jurisdictions, engineering and construction, production (including control over costs, quality, quantity and timeliness of delivery), foreign currency and exchange rates, maintaining adequate working capital and raising further capital on acceptable terms or at all, and other similar statements concerning anticipated future events, conditions or results that are not historical facts. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Accordingly, actual future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. All statements are made as of the date of this news release and represent the Company’s judgement as of the date of this new release, and the Company is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking information.

