Real Time Technologies Recognized on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies in America for Second Time

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real Time Technologies, Inc (RT²), a leading enterprise software platform company delivering retail activation, point-of-sale (POS), business intelligence, and inventory management solutions to the wireless industry, has been recognized on Inc. 5000’s annual list, the most prestigious ranking of America’s fastest-growing private companies. The recognition marks the company’s second appearance on the list, at No. 1524 up from No. 1981 in 2021.



“Real Time Technologies is honored to be named as one of America's fastest-growing private companies,” said Omar Azrag, CEO and President of RT². “We live at the intersection of people and systems, we believe one system of record, one system of truth is what streamlines the retail experience for both the retailer and consumer. Fast forward to today, Real Time Technologies is one of the largest retail manager point-of-sale system providers in the United States.”

With its recent acquisition of InComm Agent Solutions, Real Time Technologies, Inc. now services over 13,000 wireless retailer locations nationwide, where $10 billion of commerce is done on its platforms each year. In addition, RT² has recently expanded to Canada and Puerto Rico.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

About Real Time Technologies (RT²)

RT² offers the most flexible cutting-edge Retail Management Solutions that encompass sales, inventory management, frontline employee management & engagement, business intelligence, and digital automation tools for the wireless space. We support Fortune 500 companies unify their customer experience and remove pain points across multiple retail touch points. RT² prides itself on fostering a family culture and a dynamic work environment where team members are set up to make meaningful contributions across the organization. Learn more at www.rt2.com.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com/.



