Giatec Launches SmartMix, an AI-Powered Mix Management Software, at NRMCA's ConcreteWorks 2022

OTTAWA, Ontario, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giatec®, a leading innovator in sustainable concrete testing solutions, introduces SmartMix™ at NRMCA's ConcreteWorks 2022. SmartMix is a mix management, automated mix analytics, and reporting software, enabling producers to optimize their concrete mixes in real time to reduce cement usage and mix cost.

Every year, 20 billion tons (10 billion cubic yards) of concrete are produced globally. This translates to approximately 2 billion tons of Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions or 8% of global CO2 pollution. Ready-mix concrete producers design concrete mixes based on limited data and visibility into the quality variations of raw materials and external factors. This leads to overdesigning the concrete mixture by adding excess cement to prevent potential performance issues.

Using Giatec's proprietary AI algorithm created for concrete testing, and the SmartMix Marcotte MBatch integration, concrete producers can optimize concrete mixtures, reduce cement usage, predict concrete properties, and proactively detect anomalies in concrete performance and testing. This will allow for a reduction in CO2 emissions and mix costs by up to 20%.

Brian Trauernicht, CEO of Angelle Materials, says, "When Batching our first SmartMix mix design, we saw a 27% reduction in cement usage and an overall 13% cost savings, and we've only just begun!"

Pouria Ghods, CEO and Co-founder of Giatec, says, "The Giatec team has spent the last three years working on the development of SmartMix with the intention of strengthening the connection between concrete producers and jobsites through mix analytics and real-time data. With the Marcotte integration, we are excited to launch a product that can not only provide better visibility into mix design but also reduce mix costs and lower the carbon footprint of the construction industry."

In continuing to build advanced technology for concrete producers, Giatec's SmartMix is on a path to lower GHG emissions resulting from concrete production by 400 million tons annually, the equivalent of taking 110 million cars off the road.

Visit Giatec and Marcotte at their ConcreteWorks booth #302 from September 29-October 3 to learn more about SmartMix and its impact on the construction industry and CO2 footprint.

ABOUT GIATEC

Giatec is a global company revolutionizing the construction industry by bringing smart testing technologies and real-time collection and analysis of concrete data from production and delivery to placement. Giatec's suite of hardware & software products has leveraged advanced technologies such as; Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Internet of Things (IoT), including; wireless concrete sensors, mobile apps, and advanced non-destructive technologies (NDT) to drive innovation throughout concrete's lifecycle and reduce concrete's carbon footprint. For more information, visit www.giatec.ca.

Image 1: Giatec® Launches SmartMix™, an AI-Powered Mix Management Software.





SmartMix will help Giatec customers optimize their concrete mixes while reducing mix cost and cement usage









