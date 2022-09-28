OTC Markets Group Welcomes Global Food and Ingredients Ltd. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Global Food and Ingredients Ltd. (TSX-V: PEAS; OTCQX: PEASF), a Canadian plant-based food and ingredients company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Global Food and Ingredients Ltd. (“GFI”) upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.



GFI begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “PEASF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

David Hanna, President and Chief Executive Officer remarked, “We are very pleased to begin trading on the OTCQX market providing GFI a platform to better access U.S. investors and distribute our financial information to the U.S. public markets. This is an important milestone in GFI’s evolution and growth which will help us broaden the communication of our story and the sustainable and environmental benefits that our plant-based ingredients and growing in-house developed products are achieving. Our goal is to be the leading supplier of plant-based, sustainable and ethical ingredients from locally sourced farms direct to consumers’ homes.”

B. Riley Securities acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About GFI

GFI is a fast-growing Canadian plant-based food and ingredients company, connecting the local farm to the global supply chain for peas, beans, lentils, chickpeas and other high protein specialty crops. GFI is organized into four primary business lines: Pea Protein Inputs, Plant-Based Ingredients, Plant-Based Pet Food Ingredients and Plant-Based Consumer Packaged Goods. Headquartered in Toronto, GFI buys directly from its extensive network of farmers, processes products locally at its four wholly-owned processing facilities in Western Canada and ships to 37 countries across the world. GFI's vision is to become a vertically integrated farm-to-fork plant-based company providing traceable, locally sourced, healthy and sustainable food and ingredients. Through recent acquisition and development activities, GFI now offers a full suite of Plant-Based Consumer Packaged goods with over 20 SKUs under the YoFiit, Bentilia and Five Peas in Love brands.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com